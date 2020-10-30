Feature / Entertainment

Grand Theater takes performing arts online

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:00 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0
Performing arts aficionados are gaining new access to quality recordings and documentaries with Shanghai Grand Theater's new online brand Zero Stop.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:00 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0

Performing arts aficionados are gaining new access to quality recordings and documentaries with Shanghai Grand Theater’s new online brand Zero Stop.

As the first online program platform presented by a domestic theater, Zero Stop takes the Grand Theater into the realm of connecting with the world and with audiences in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

With the support of broadwayondemand.com and streamtheatre.com, Zero Stop will present 4K-resolution live-performance stereo recordings by world-famous artists and documentaries related to the performing arts.

The first performance is a solo concert by Iranian-Canadian singer and actor Ramin Karimloo, recorded at the London Coliseum during the pandemic.

The concert was aired free on domestic video-streaming provider Youku for 24 hours on a trial basis last weekend. 

According to the Grand Theater, Zero Stop will cooperate with several livestreaming platforms and introduce membership and payment policies for future content.

The platform will soon air a concert by English singer and actress Carrie Hope Fletcher and the 2019 documentary “On Broadway,” by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Oren Jacoby.

The documentary’s all-star cast includes Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Alec Baldwin and Ian McKellen sharing inside stories of Broadway.

Grand Theater takes performing arts online
Ti Gong

The Zero Stop will soon air a concert by English singer and actress Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Original Chinese documentary “The Best of China” will also premiere on Zero Stop. It is comprised of eight episodes, each lasting 10-15 minutes. The documentary, due to be completed this year, traces the development of the performing arts in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The documentary invited artists from various genres and some theater operators to share their insights and personal stories, especially those that occurred during the pandemic.

Peking Opera artist Shi Yihong, choreographer Jin Xing and musical singer and actor Zheng Yunlong will feature in the documentary.

“The Best of China” will be made accessible to foreign viewers through overseas streaming platforms in the future, aiming at viewers interested in Chinese art and culture.

“We consider Zero Stop a touchstone for Chinese artists,” said Zhang Xiaoding, general manager of Shanghai Grand Theater. “The artists can present their works online to test market reaction before taking them to theaters. That’s why we called our project Zero Stop — it serves as a prelude for the future potential of Chinese artists, both here and abroad.”

Apart from concerts and documentaries, Zero Stop will provide performance videos by world-class opera and ballet troupes, including the English National Opera and Royal Ballet. Shows already scheduled include ballet performances of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” “Giselle” and “The Winter’s Tales,” and Verdi’s opera “La Traviata.”

Some of the troupes and performances have appeared on the Grand Theater stage in the past.

The Grand Theater will release Zero Stop program information through its official WeChat and Sina Weibo accounts.

Grand Theater takes performing arts online
Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Oscar
Weibo
Sina
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     