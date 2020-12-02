'The Invisible Man' to premiere in China

"The Invisible Man" will open in cinemas across China on Friday. The story is based on the science-fiction novel by British writer Herbert George Wells.

Highly anticipated suspense thriller “The Invisible Man” will hit cinemas across China on Friday.

Directed by Leigh Whannell, the film is based on the science-fiction novel by British writer Herbert George Wells. It revolves around a woman who holds a strong belief that she is being stalked by her abusive ex-boyfriend, whose apparent suicide she considers is a hoax.



An IMAX version of the film will be released at hundreds of IMAX theaters across the country to highlight the special effects of psychological horror.

Award-winning American actress Elisabeth Moss, known for the drama series “The Handmaid's Tale” and film biography “A Letter from Rosemary Kennedy,” plays the lead role.