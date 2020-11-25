Feature / Entertainment

Musical treats for Christmas and New Year

Shanghai Poly City Theater will present Shanghai Ballet's "Swan Lake" and a concert conducted by 91-year-old Zheng Xiaoying.
Shanghai Poly City Theater will present two performances for the coming Christmas and New Year.

“Swan Lake” by Shanghai Ballet will be staged on December 11. The version will be a fusion of Western dance theater and Oriental esthetics.

The increase in the number of “white swans” on the stage will generate visually stunning formation changes and add a poetic flavor to the production.

The fascinating “Dance of the Little Swans” and “32 Fouettes” of the black swan will remain in the show, a romance about Princess Odette, who is turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer.

The 2021 New Year concert on December 31 will be a collaboration between 91-year-old conductor Zheng Xiaoying and the Symphony Orchestra of Xiamen Song and Dance Theater.

With the voices from Shanghai Sunshine Choir and a chorus of local female reporters, the concert will convey people’s best wishes for the New Year.

Ti Gong

The New Year concert will be under the baton of 91-year-old conductor Zheng Xiaoying.

Source: SHINE
