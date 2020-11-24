Feature / Entertainment

China's 2020 box office tops US$2.43b as film market recovers

Xinhua
  13:15 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
China's 2020 box office revenue has exceeded 16 billion yuan (US$2.43 billion), with the top four earners contributing more than half of the earnings.
Xinhua
  13:15 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0

China's 2020 box office revenue has exceeded 16 billion yuan (US$2.43 billion), with the top four earners contributing more than half of the earnings.

The yearly box office collection totaled 16.02 billion yuan as of Tuesday morning after crossing the 16-billion-yuan mark on Monday, data compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

War epic "The Eight Hundred" by Guan Hu topped the 2020 list, grossing more than 3.1 billion yuan to date, followed by comedy anthology "My People, My Homeland" and animated feature "Jiang Ziya: Legend of Deification," raking in more than 2.8 billion yuan and 1.6 billion yuan, respectively.

"The Sacrifice," a film set during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), ranked fourth, with more than 1 billion yuan.

"Leap," a sports film that recounts the stories of the Chinese national women's volleyball team over the last 40 years, came in fifth, with more than 800 million yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     