China's 2020 box office tops US$2.43b as film market recovers

China's 2020 box office revenue has exceeded 16 billion yuan (US$2.43 billion), with the top four earners contributing more than half of the earnings.

China's 2020 box office revenue has exceeded 16 billion yuan (US$2.43 billion), with the top four earners contributing more than half of the earnings.

The yearly box office collection totaled 16.02 billion yuan as of Tuesday morning after crossing the 16-billion-yuan mark on Monday, data compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

War epic "The Eight Hundred" by Guan Hu topped the 2020 list, grossing more than 3.1 billion yuan to date, followed by comedy anthology "My People, My Homeland" and animated feature "Jiang Ziya: Legend of Deification," raking in more than 2.8 billion yuan and 1.6 billion yuan, respectively.

"The Sacrifice," a film set during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), ranked fourth, with more than 1 billion yuan.

"Leap," a sports film that recounts the stories of the Chinese national women's volleyball team over the last 40 years, came in fifth, with more than 800 million yuan.