'Romance De Amor' strikes a classical chord

Classical guitarist Yang Xuefei is presenting a guitar recital entitled “Romance De Amor” at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on December 10.

Born in 1977, the Beijing native enjoys an international career that has taken her to some of the world’s most renowned concert halls. She has performed with leading artists such as Sir James Galway, Ian Bostridge, Rosalind Plowright, Sumi Jo, Heath Quartet and the Elias String Quartet.

At the Shanghai concert, Yang is going to present a series of Eastern and Western classics.

She has adapted the Chinese household works “A Moonlit Night on the Spring River” and “Silver Clouds Chasing the Moon,” as well as folk music “Camel Bells on Silk Road” and the dance music of Yao ethnic minority, by adding her own interpretation with the help of classical guitar techniques.

“Guitar is a salon instrument. Its intimacy matches with Chinese music that emphasize on artistic conception,” said Yang.



Ti Gong

Other programs featured in the concert include Claude Debussy’s “The Girl with the Flaxen Hair,” Manuel de Falla’s “Homenaje pour le tombeau de Debussy” and “Miller’s Dance.”

Yang fell in love with guitar at the age of seven. She was the first guitarist to graduate from a Chinese musical school — Central Conservatory of Music — with a bachelor’s degree.

Yang is a fan of renowned guitarist John Williams, and got a chance to perform for him during his China tour in 1995. Williams was so impressed that he gifted two of his own instruments to Yang’s school.

She carried on with her music study at London’s Royal Academy of Music, during which she was awarded the much sought-after Principal’s Prize.

Performance info



Date: December 10, 7:30pm

Tickets: 120-300 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area

