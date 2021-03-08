Feature / Entertainment

'Catman' gets claws into fantasy rom-com

Helmed by South Korean director Park Hee-gon, "Catman" follows a young man who is cursed by cats and becomes half cat, half human.
Fantasy romance flick “Catman” is slated for national release on March 14.

Helmed by South Korean director Park Hee-gon, the film follows a young man who is cursed by cats and becomes half cat, half human. As a consequence he has to leave the woman he loves. 

Nine years later when he is almost successful in breaking the spell, he faces a new dilemma to resolve.

The film features a lot of heartwarming and hilarious scenes, and offers an insight into the emotional world of cats. The heroine in the movie develops a mobile app that translates the unique sounds and language of cats.

The film shot in 2016 is a China and South Korea co-production. It also witnesses a collaboration between South Korean heartthrob Oh Se-hun and Chinese actress Wu Qian. 

All of the movie scenes were shot in Seoul and Busan and it also marks the film debut of Oh, a singer in the popular South Korean band EXO.

“Catman”

