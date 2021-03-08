'Catman' gets claws into fantasy rom-com
Fantasy romance flick “Catman” is slated for national release on March 14.
Helmed by South Korean director Park Hee-gon, the film follows a young man who is cursed by cats and becomes half cat, half human. As a consequence he has to leave the woman he loves.
Nine years later when he is almost successful in breaking the spell, he faces a new dilemma to resolve.
The film features a lot of heartwarming and hilarious scenes, and offers an insight into the emotional world of cats. The heroine in the movie develops a mobile app that translates the unique sounds and language of cats.
The film shot in 2016 is a China and South Korea co-production. It also witnesses a collaboration between South Korean heartthrob Oh Se-hun and Chinese actress Wu Qian.
All of the movie scenes were shot in Seoul and Busan and it also marks the film debut of Oh, a singer in the popular South Korean band EXO.