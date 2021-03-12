Feature / Entertainment

Documentary about China's first national park debuts

"Our National Park," a documentary series about the beauty of China's Sanjiangyuan National Park, debuts on Docu TV on Friday night.
The three-episode series profiles the stunning landscapes and cultural origin of the country's first national park in Qinghai Province. 

From the perspectives of herders, naturalists and artists, the series explores the delicate relationship between humans and nature. It aims to heighten public awareness of the importance of biodiversity and a well-balanced ecosystem.

The crew spent more than a year producing the series.

Shanghai Media Group’s Documentary Center is planning a second season to focus on the charm of more national parks in the country.

“Our National Park”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
