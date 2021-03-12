Feature / Entertainment

China Trio to take audience on audial trip

Violinist Lu Siqing, pianist Sun Yingdi and cellist Li La will take audiences on an audial journey featuring both Baroque and tango music.
Violinist Lu Siqing, pianist Sun Yingdi and cellist Li La are staging a concert at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on March 25, taking audiences on an audial journey featuring both Baroque and tango music.

The program includes Astor Piazzolla’s “Oblivion” and “Seasons In Buenos Aires,” as well as Felix Mendelssohn’s “Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49” and George Handel’s “Passacaglia.”

Lu was the first Asian violinist to win the prestigious International Paganini Violin Competition. At the age of 11, he was chosen by the late Lord Yehudi Menuhin to study at his school in London. In 1984, he returned to China for advanced studies at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing. Five years later, he went to the Juilliard School and studied with Dorothy DeLay and Hyo Kang.

Lu performs regularly with famed international and national orchestras, both in recitals and with the China Trio, which he founded in 2011. The other two members of China Trio are Sun and cellist Qin Liwei.

Sun is currently an associate professor in the piano department of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. In 2005, he won First Prize in the 7th International Franz Liszt Piano Competition, the only Chinese pianist to have won this event.

Qin couldn’t join the China Trio’s reunion because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, 19-year-old cellist Li La is taking his place for performances, including the one at the Shanghai Oriental Art center.

“I’m very happy to welcome young musicians to my trio,” said Lu. “Music plays important role in building up youngsters’ taste for life. For young musicians, to think about what and how to express themselves through music is more important than just polishing skills.”

Performance info

Date: March 25, 7:30pm
Tickets: 180-880 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center
Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

