Old Verdi favorites and a rare Bruckner treat

The National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra will visit Shanghai for the first time and present a concert entitled “Travel and Reunion” at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center under the baton of music director and conductor Lu Jia.

The year 2021 marks the 120th and 125th anniversaries of Giuseppe Verdi and Anton Bruckner’s deaths.

Programs for first half of the April 11 concert include highlights from Verdi’s operas “La Traviata,” “Othello,” “Il Trovatore,” “Luisa Miller” and “Nabucco.” Soprano Song Yuanming and tenor Wang Chong will join the performance.

The second half of the concert will feature Bruckner’s “Symphony No. 6 in A major.”

Ti Gong

The NCPA Orchestra is the resident orchestra of the National Center for the Performing Arts. Since its founding in 2010, the orchestra has established itself as one of the most adventurous and dynamic orchestras in the country.

A handful of world-renowned artists have collaborated with the orchestra, including Lorin Maazel, Zubin Mehta, Valery Gergiev, Myung-Whun Chung, Christoph Eschenbach, Fabio Luisi, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Leif Segerstam and Gunter Herbig.

Maazel worked closely with the orchestra before his death and praised the musicians for their “amazing professionalism and great passion for music.”

Bruckner is not a frequent name in Shangai performances.

“Symphony No. 6 is his most complex and best-quality work,” said Shanghai native Lu, a Bruckner fan. “I have noticed Shanghai audiences’ increasing passion and knowledge toward classical music over the years. We chose to perform this abstruse work and hope to grow together with the audiences.”

Ti Gong

Performance info



Date: April 11, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

