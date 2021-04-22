Classic 'Peony Pavilion' already sold out

Feature / Entertainment

Opera lovers snap up tickets for an "essential edition" of the classic romantic tale to be staged at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Saturday and Sunday.
Ti Gong

(From left) Shi Xiaming, Shi Xiaomei and Kong Aiping

Jiangsu Performing Arts Group’s Kunqu Opera Company presents its "essential edition" of the classic “The Peony Pavilion” at Shanghai Grand Theater on Saturday and Sunday.

Debuted in 2004, the edition has been polished over the past years. Compared with other versions, it focuses on the original play’s theme of “living and dying for love,” and incorporates more vivid characters and scenes.

The love story written by Tang Xianzu in the 16th century has touched the hearts of many generations with its tale of romance between Du Liniang, a woman from an aristocratic family, and Liu Mengmei, a poor scholar in ancient China.

Tickets for the two Shanghai performances, starring Shi Xiaomei, Kong Aiping and Shi Xiaming, have already sold out. 

Shi Xiaomei, who is in her 70s, and Shi Xiaming, her student, will play the lead role of Liu respectively in the two performances. Shi speaks highly of her student’s preservation and innovation in depicting the role. 

Kong, who plays Du, noted that every person has his or her own understanding and imagination about the classic character. 

“I need to conceive and depict varied emotions of the young lady when her life is in full bloom, fading and being reborn,” said Kong.

Shi Xiaming is glad to see the rising popularity of Kunqu Opera among young people. He will also share with audience his own understanding of the play prior to the performances.

Ti Gong

Kong Aiping plays Du Liniang in “The Peony Pavilion.”

Source: SHINE
