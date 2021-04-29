Feature / Entertainment

Disneytown goes all out for 5th birthday

To mark its 5th birthday, Disneytown is inviting visitors to celebrate with festive parties, performances, fun activities and shopping specials.
Donald Duck and other Disney characters will be on hand to greet guests.

To mark its 5th birthday, Disneytown is inviting visitors to celebrate with festive parties, performances, fun activities and shopping specials.

Set within the allure of a timeless village, Disneytown’s unique Shanghai architecture and pedestrian streets will transform to encompass the resort’s birthday celebrations. Featuring colorful banners, décor, displays and more, during the “Year of Magical Surprises,” visitors can stroll around the seasonal Celebration Market as they shop for a dazzling array of products, and enjoy a vast variety of foods.

A number of celebration-themed parties will be held for visitors to dress up and dance, while a new Celebration Interactive Wall will invite visitors to fill birthday-themed patterns on the wall with colorful stickers to create a special "birthday gift" for Shanghai Disney Resort.

Delicacies offered by eateries at Disneytown

Over its five years, Disneytown has become a must-visit recreational destination, welcoming tens of millions of people from all over the world.

The eateries in Disneytown have launched limited versions of dishes for the celebrations. Whether the steak set offered by Bluefrog, or the hotpot by Coucou, visitors can enjoy diverse, tantalizing dining options at any time of the day.

Meanwhile, the World of Disney Store is offering over 3,000 Disney-branded products, including more than 200 newly added 5th birthday items.

For guests enjoying an all-day getaway, the picturesque Wishing Star Park offers a world of natural wonder for guests to explore. Families with kids aged 5-8 can opt to join a series of nature adventure workshops.

Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd, Shanghai Disney Resort

Opening hours: 10-9pm

Celebration Market

Night view

