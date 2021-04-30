Heartfelt story of love between robots

The Chinese version of South Korean award-winning musical "Maybe Happy Ending" will debut in Shanghai on June 27 before starting its national tour in July.

As the fourth self-produced musical by SAIC Shanghai Culture Square, the story sets its background in the late 21st century. Two obsolete helper-robots discover each other and find a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves.

Looking past our era of technology-driven isolation, this heartfelt love story celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human.

Ti Gong

The lyrics are created by South Korean theater writer Hue Park, while music is by American composer Will Aronson.

“It’s a very international project,” said producer Wang Haixiao. “We kept the South Korean team for stage design and costumes in the Chinese adaptation to present the original taste of the musical for the audiences.

“The plot looks light and mild, but the story is capable of arousing audiences’ thinking about the value of human emotion.”



Ti Gong

Performance info



Dates: June 27, 2pm and 7:30pm; June 29-30, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

Venue: Theater Above

Address: 5F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Rd