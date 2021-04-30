Feature / Entertainment

Heartfelt story of love between robots

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:19 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
The Chinese version of South Korean award-winning musical "Maybe Happy Ending" will debut in Shanghai on June 27 before starting its national tour in July.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:19 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0

The Chinese version of South Korean award-winning musical “Maybe Happy Ending” will debut in Shanghai on June 27 before starting its national tour in July.

As the fourth self-produced musical by SAIC Shanghai Culture Square, the story sets its background in the late 21st century. Two obsolete helper-robots discover each other and find a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves.

Looking past our era of technology-driven isolation, this heartfelt love story celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human.

Heartfelt story of love between robots
Ti Gong

"Maybe Happy Ending" is the fourth self-produced musical by SAIC Shanghai Culture Square.

The lyrics are created by South Korean theater writer Hue Park, while music is by American composer Will Aronson.

“It’s a very international project,” said producer Wang Haixiao. “We kept the South Korean team for stage design and costumes in the Chinese adaptation to present the original taste of the musical for the audiences.

“The plot looks light and mild, but the story is capable of arousing audiences’ thinking about the value of human emotion.”

Heartfelt story of love between robots
Ti Gong

The plot looks light and mild, but the story is capable of arousing audiences’ thinking about the value of human emotion.

Performance info

Dates: June 27, 2pm and 7:30pm; June 29-30, 7:30pm
Tickets: 180-480 yuan
Venue: Theater Above
Address: 5F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     