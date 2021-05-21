Feature / Entertainment

Dramas to stir patriotism and remembrance

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-22       0
The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center is presenting four plays to celebrate this year's centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.
Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-22       0

The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center is staging a new play entitled “Wave” to celebrate this year’s centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

A preview of the production ends tomorrow before the official opening at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square from July 1-3.

The drama tells the story of martyrs Rou Shi, Hu Yepin, Li Qiushi, Feng Keng and Yin Fu, members of the League of Left-Wing Writers, which promoted socialist realism in literary works. 

Due to its revolutionary views, the League was banned by the Kuomintang government, and the five young writers, along with 18 other Communists, were executed in February 1931.

The souls of the five martyrs reunite in the play, searching for answers to why they died and espousing their original revolutionary visions.

The story of this group of young people is retold by a modern cast of young people, including director He Nian and playwrights Han Danni and Xiao Shiyao.

Dramas to stir patriotism and remembrance
Ti Gong

“Wave” tells the story of the five martyrs of the League of Left-Wing Writers.

“The play is a conversation among young people across time and space,” said Yu Rongjun, artistic director of the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center. “We hope the story of these young people will inspire responsibility in today’s young people.”

Water is an important element in the play. The use of water and lifting plates on stage is utterly stunning. Raincoats are provided for audience members sitting in the first two rows.

Three more patriotic dramas about revolutionary pioneers who sacrificed their lives for a better China will be presented by the center this year: “Letters Home from the War,” “In Hell or Earth” and “No. 19 Wukang Road.”

Dramas to stir patriotism and remembrance
Ti Gong

The musical “Letters Home from the War” tells the story of an underground Party member named Lin Shuxiong and his family.

The musical “Letters Home from the War” tells the story of a Shanghai primary school teacher named Lin Shuxiong and his family.

In 1931, the Japanese army captured the Manchurian region of northeastern China. Hearing the news, Lin, an underground Party member, leaves his wife and daughter and goes to the front line to fight.

The family communicates by letters. In 1937 Lin is killed in battle. In order to keep the grievous news from his family, Lin’s comrades-in-arms continue to write letters to the family in his name. The letters reveal how his daughter harbors expectations of seeing her father again.

The drama “In Hell or Earth” tells the story of Feng Keng, the only woman among the five martyrs of the League of Left-Wing Writers. She was executed at age 24. 

The play will be available for online streaming during the 6th China Original Drama Invitational Exhibition in August.

Dramas to stir patriotism and remembrance
Ti Gong

“In Hell or Earth” tells the story of Feng Keng, the only woman among the five martyrs of the League of Left-Wing Writers.

The immersive theater production of “No. 19 Wukang Road,” which is based on “In Hell or Earth,” revolves around the correspondence between a father and his daughter in the 1930s and 1940s. Wearing headsets and strolling along streets related to the event, the audience is meant to feel like witnesses of living history.

Dramas to stir patriotism and remembrance
Ti Gong

“No. 19 Wukang Road” is an immersive theater production.

Performance info

“Wave” (preview)
Dates: May 22, 7:30pm; May 23, 2pm
Tickets: 180-580 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center
Address: 288 Anfu Road

“Wave” (official performance)
Dates: July 1-2, 7:30pm; July 3, 2pm and 7:30pm
Tickets: 80-580 yuan
Venue: SAIC Shanghai Culture Square
Address: 597 Fuxing Road M.

“Letters Home from the War”
Dates: June 16-July 4, 7:30pm (2pm on Sundays)
Tickets: 180-580 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center
Address: 288 Anfu Road

“In Hell or Earth”
Online streaming from August 1 to 15

“No. 19 Wukang Road”
Dates and venue: to be announced

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     