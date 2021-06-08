Feature / Entertainment

Modern Peking Opera play to commemorate Party's centennial

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:39 UTC+8, 2021-06-08       0
The Shanghai Peking Opera Company's modern play "Red Agent" will debut on June 19 at Yifu Theater to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the CPC.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:39 UTC+8, 2021-06-08       0

The Shanghai Peking Opera Company's modern play "Red Agent" will debut on June 19 and 20 at Yifu Theater to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Based on the true stories of the Party's underground members and revolutionary martyrs, the original play pays tribute to their dedication, faith and unyielding spirit.

According to scriptwriter Li Li, the play also captures the emotions of the agent Li Jianfei, especially the sacrifice in his personal and family life to fulfill the mission of protecting Party members.

Director Lu Ang said distinctive theatrical language is used to portray characters who faced difficult choices and challenges during that period.

The production is also the opera company's new exploration of modern plays.

Last month, the troupe presented "Changes of the World," adapted from Liu Heping's novel "All Quiet in Peking," to wide acclaim.

Modern Peking Opera play to commemorate Party's centennial

"Red Agent" will debut on June 19 and 20 at Yifu Theater.

Performance info

Date: June 19-20, 7:15pm
Venue: Yifu Theater
Address: 701 Fuzhou Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     