Animated series based on popular video game set to debut

Online multiplayer video game "League of Legends" will debut its first animated series "Arcane" this fall.

Meanwhile, the game's developer Riot Games and its parent company Tencent will continue developing commercial platforms and spin-offs of the game.

With a large fan base in Shanghai, the game has also inspired many local events such as eSports competitions.

Last year's events in China attracted many players and spectators, whose shopping, transportation and entertainment expenditures helped propel the real economy.