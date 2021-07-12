Songwriting camp exclusively for female musicians

Global music publisher Universal Music Publishing China launched an all-female songwriting camp together with She Is The Music, a global nonprofit organization.

Global music publisher Universal Music Publishing China launched an all-female songwriting camp together with She Is The Music (SITM), a global nonprofit organization that aims to increase the number of women in the global music industry.

The "Untagged Songwriting" camp involves around 30 female musicians from nine countries and regions. Songwriters, producers and singers take part in the camp both online and offline, creating songs tailored for assorted customers, including television, movies, video platforms, virtual idols and gaming companies.

The participants include Lona Chen, co-producer of the Golden Melody award-winning album "When Light & Shadow Meet;" music reality show "Chuang 2020" singer-songwriter Chiyo; MTV Super Festival's Best New Artist Cindy Yen; Central Conservatory of Music composer and professor Li Shaolu; and Akini Jing, the first Chinese singer to enter the Billboard Dance Club Songs Top 40.

Ti Gong

There are also online participants from the United States, Mexico, South Korea, Malaysia and Australia.

As an independent organization promoting equality, inclusivity and opportunity for women in the global music industry, SITM owns a database of female musicians from around the world, and operates a songwriting and mentorship program.

"With so much creativity and talent in China's music market, we are thrilled to break new creative ground and hope this will inspire like-minded efforts for women around the world," said Michelle Arkuski, executive director of SITM.

"I never look at myself as a female songwriter. I am just a songwriter," said singer-songwriter Akini Jing. "However, some people may not see it that way. As women, we have often been labeled."

Ti Gong

"In the camp, I'm encouraged by those incredible girls around me – their hard work and high team spirit while making music together. I'm very proud of us, and we all know we can make a difference," she added.

Universal Music Publishing China Managing Director Joe Fang said the camp was designed to empower female songwriters to create freely, eliminate preconceived mindsets and focus on music. Positive feedback from clients confirmed the company's belief in the project and its musicians.