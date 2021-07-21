﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Dancing in a fish tank to see who sinks or swims

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:11 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
Contemporary dance production "Catfish Effect" has been described by choreographer Zhu Xinyun as "a play within a play," reminding viewers of the famous movie "The Truman Show."
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:11 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0

Choreographer Zhu Xinyun is going to give catfish effect another interpretation when her contemporary dance production "Catfish Effect" is staged at Shanghai International Dance Center this week.

Commissioned by the dance center theater, the work has been described by Zhu as "a play within a play," reminding viewers of the famous movie "The Truman Show."

The catfish effect is the influence that a strong competitor has in causing the weak to better themselves.

In Norway, live sardines are several times more expensive than frozen ones, and are valued for better texture and flavor. It was said that only one ship could bring live sardines home, and the shipmaster kept his method a secret.

After he died, people found that there was one catfish in the tank. The catfish keeps swimming, and the sardines try to avoid this predator. This increased level of activity keeps the sardines active instead of becoming sedentary.

Dancing in a fish tank to see who sinks or swims
Ti Gong

"Catfish Effect" is staged at Shanghai International Dance Center this week.

Zhu chose a group of dancers who know or are related to each other in real life. In the creative process, the dancers constantly think about their identities and relationship with companions. The stage becomes a fish tank where everyone is trapped and awaits the inevitable conflicts.

Zhu herself is a frequent traveler who often has to adapt to changing circumstances.

"Those who change their habitats often are like catfish – disrupting other's status and sometimes arousing other's fighting spirit," she said. "Meanwhile, we as society members often play the role of sardines, too, putting ourselves in fish tanks marked by various social tags such as ethnicity, class and vocation."

The encounter of catfish and sardines is meant to stimulate maximum profit out of competition. Will they become friends or foes in Zhu's dance? People can go to the theater to find out.

Composer Jose Yepez Pino tailored Nordic music for the dance, and a morin khuur player will interact with dancers on stage through music.

Dancing in a fish tank to see who sinks or swims
Ti Gong

Morin khuur player Batu Mengke

Performance info

Dates: July 23 and 24, 7:30pm
Tickets: 100-200 yuan
Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center, Experimental Theater
Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     