Play recounts key chapter in Party history

Marking the 100-day countdown to the 4th China International Import Expo, the play "Once Upon a Time in Fudeli" was staged at the National Convention and Exhibition Center's Hong Arena on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

A new play, based on historical documents, is set against backdrop of Shanghai's Fudeli shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhood where the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held.

It vividly shows the persistence and sacrifice of the patriots, revolutionaries and early members of the CPC.