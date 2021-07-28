﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Play recounts key chapter in Party history

  11:55 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0
Marking the 100-day countdown to the 4th China International Import Expo, the play "Once Upon a Time in Fudeli" was presented at the National Convention and Exhibition Center.
Marking the 100-day countdown to the 4th China International Import Expo, the play "Once Upon a Time in Fudeli" was staged at the National Convention and Exhibition Center's Hong Arena on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

The play "Once Upon a Time in Fudeli" shows the persistence and sacrifice of patriots, revolutionaries and early members of the Communist Party of China.

A new play, based on historical documents, is set against backdrop of Shanghai's Fudeli shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhood where the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held.

It vividly shows the persistence and sacrifice of the patriots, revolutionaries and early members of the CPC.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Top ﻿
     