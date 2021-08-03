City's liberation featured in puppet show

Shanghai Puppet Theater's new offering "The Sound of Paper Boys and Girls" will be staged in the city this month.

Shanghai Puppet Theater's new offering "The Sound of Paper Boys and Girls" will be staged in the city this month.

The 90-minute original show blends multimedia elements with musical and traditional puppetry to offer audiences an immersive viewing experience.

Against the backdrop of 1949 Shanghai just before its liberation, the story is centered on a group of kids who make a living by selling newspapers on the street.

With their wits and solidarity, they help members of the Communist Party of China send confidential files and make contributions to the city's liberation.



Innovations have been made in the show's production, acting and puppet-making techniques. Along with the show, an exhibition of old Chinese film posters will take place at the theater.

According to He Xiaoqiong, director of the puppet theater, the show will be staged on a regular basis and become a supplement to local schools' "red education" curriculum.

"We created 12 original songs for the show, and the script was revised several times to present a novel storytelling method," said He.

The theater has produced many new original plays in order to preserve the charm of puppetry. Earlier this year, it presented the multimedia shadow play "The Nine-Colored Deer."

Ti Gong

Performance info

For show times, dates and prices, please check the website http://www.sh-puppet.com.cn/.



Tel: 6334-5502

Venue: Shanghai Puppet Theater

Address: 5/F, 388 Nanjing Road W.