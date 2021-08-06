Feature / Entertainment

Music and dance like a football competition

  18:00 UTC+8, 2021-08-06       0
Dancer Wang Tao and pianist Zhu Xuzhi will perform the improvisational "Me" at Shanghai Grand Theater on August 13 and 14.
Dancer Wang Tao and pianist Zhu Xuzhi will perform the improvisational "Me" at Shanghai Grand Theater on August 13 and 14.

Wang is a veteran dancer and choreographer of the Jin Xing Dance Theater. Zhu is a member of renowned conductor and composer Tan Dun's workshop, known for exploring experimental and minimalistic compositions.

"Me" will be the first time the two artists perform together.

During the creative process, Wang introduced Zhu to his dance motives and what he wants to express in the show.

Zhu's interpretation of what Wang imparted guided him to create a suitable musical score. He compares an improvisational performance to a football match.

Ti Gong

"Me" is part of Shanghai Grand Theater's 2021 art season.

"The movements of every footballer are different," said Zhu. "They are not informed where to go or what will happen on the pitch the next moment.

"But years of training give them the skills they need to perform to the best of their ability. They have a common goal on the pitch, and they will play accordingly. Audiences may be amazed at their reactions."

Zhu said every rehearsal for their performance has been different.

The performance is part of the Grand Theater's 2021 Buick Art Season, which runs through the end of the month.

Another two performances featured in the art season are violist Mei Diyang's recital on August 24, as well as a musical theater production for children "Ring Ring" on August 27-29.

Artistic summer camps, workshops and a trunk market will take place during the season. With support from Buick, Shanghai Grand Theater will invite musicians to give lessons to and perform for college students in the coming months. Musicians already on tap include percussionist Yu Le and violinist Wang Zhijiong.

Ti Gong

Artistic summer camps and workshops will be organized during the art season.

Performance info

Dates: August 13 and 14, 7:30pm
Tickets: 100-580 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater
Address: 300 People's Avenue

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
