﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Classic Yueju Opera production returns to city

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:44 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
From September 29 to February 27, a total of 20 performances of "A Dream of Red Mansions" will be staged at Wanping Theater.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:44 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0

Yueju Opera's "A Dream of Red Mansions" is a time-honored stage production of the Shanghai Yueju Opera Company.

Created and debuted in Shanghai in 1958 by the opera company, it is one of the best-received traditional plays in China.

Over the passing decades, the classic has been presented many times by different generations of performers. It has also inspired the opera's diverse vocal school interpretations, Yueju Opera film and other theatrical productions.

From September 29 to February 27, a total of 20 performances of the opera will be staged at Wanping Theater.

It is also a program of the 2021-2022 performing season for the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas, which will feature around 450 performances in various traditional Chinese theater genres in the city's Show Life zone.

Based on the famous novel by Cao Xueqin (1715-1763), "A Dream of Red Mansions" is a tragic love story between Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu, as well as a depiction of the rise and fall of a large, ancient Chinese family.

Classic Yueju Opera production returns to city
Ti Gong

A total of 20 performances of "A Dream of Red Mansions" will be staged at Wanping Theater through February.

The 20 performances will exhibit Yueju Opera's different vocal schools, founded by artists Xu Yulan, Wang Wenjuan, Yin Guifang and Yuan Xuefen.

According to Liang Hongjun, director of the company, the troupe will continue exploring innovative development modes for traditional plays and give new vitality to classic intellectual property in the modern era.

In addition to making it a resident show, the troupe will also create immersive small-theater versions of the play at Yuyuan Garden and develop an exquisite franchise of accessories and cosmetics. They will combine the IP with cultural creative products, tourism and community culture. Liang hopes their efforts will spread the charm of the traditional art form to more young people, and cultivate both new performers and enthusiasts in the city.

They will also partner with BesTV, which has just released its new mobile app – China's Yueju Opera. The online platform will help preserve and showcase many classic plays, and present art lectures by Yueju Opera celebrities.

In addition to "A Dream of Red Mansions," the company will stage other classic productions next year, including "The Butterfly Lovers" and "The West Chamber," as well as organize interactive cultural events to make the art form more accessible to people.

Classic Yueju Opera production returns to city
Ti Gong

Some accessories and cosmetics developed as spin-off merchandising from "A Dream of Red Mansions"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     