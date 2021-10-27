A lion awakens to defend Pearl River estuary

Guangzhou Song and Dance Theater's signature production "Awakening Lion" will be staged at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on November 17 and 18.

Guangzhou Song and Dance Theater's signature production "Awakening Lion" will be staged at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on November 17 and 18. The dance drama is among the major recommendations of the art center's patriotic-themed performance series.

The story is set in 1840 when warships of colonial powers blockaded the Pearl River estuary and the First Opium War broke out.

Ti Gong

An irregular force of the Chinese military and citizens fought against the British army in Sanyuanli Village on the outskirts of Canton, which is now Guangzhou.



The production features strong elements of culture from southern China, especially the traditional lion dance. It was honored at the 11th Lotus Awards – one of the most established professional dance competitions in China.

The production reviews a historical era with stories of common people. It premiered in 2018 after five years of development, and has been popular around the country ever since.

Ti Gong

The art center introduced a series of patriotic-themed performances to pay tribute to this year's centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Previous performances included the center's self-produced play "Road to Victory," the acrobatic show "Battle of Shanghai" by Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe, the Wenhua Culture Award-winning play "The Communist Manifesto" and the Lotus Award-winning dance drama "Effort Restaurant."

Performance info



Dates: November 17 and 18, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area

