Peking Opera performance to close Pudong art festival

Presented by the Shanghai Peking Opera Company, "Changes of the World" is adapted from Liu Heping's novel "All Quiet in Peking."

Peking Opera "Changes of the World" will be staged at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Cultural and Art Center on November 11 and 12.

It also serves as the closing performance for the Pudong Festival of Culture and Art.

Presented by the Shanghai Peking Opera Company, the production is adapted from Liu Heping's novel "All Quiet in Peking."

Set in Beijing in 1948 and 1949 during China's civil war, the story centers on efforts by a group of underground members of the Communist Party of China to liberate the city in a peaceful way for the sake of its people and its historic buildings.

It dates back to 2016 when the troupe decided to put the novel onto the stage.

The creation of the modern Peking Opera gathered celebrated theater artists, including scriptwriter Luo Huaizhen, director Cao Qijing and composer Zhu Shaoyu. The cast is led by artists Fu Xiru, winner of the Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award.

The performance also merged Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 "Fate" into Peking Opera.

The Pudong Festival of Culture and Art has scheduled 37 performances in 22 productions since the beginning of July. The performances were staged in 10 theaters in the Pudong New Area.

Previous popular festival performances included choreographer Yang Liping's "Under Siege: The Full Story of Farewell My Concubine," the ballet "Magical Night at the Art Museum" which starred San Francisco Ballet's prima ballerina Tan Yuanyuan, acrobatic play "Battle of Shanghai" and Pingtan (storytelling to music in Suzhou dialect) performance "Blossoms" by local Pingtan artist Gao Bowen.

Performance info:



Dates: November 11, 6:30pm; November 12, 2pm

Tickets: 20 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Waigaoqiao Cultural and Art Center

