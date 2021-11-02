﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Peking Opera performance to close Pudong art festival

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:06 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
Presented by the Shanghai Peking Opera Company, "Changes of the World" is adapted from Liu Heping's novel "All Quiet in Peking."
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:06 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0

Peking Opera "Changes of the World" will be staged at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Cultural and Art Center on November 11 and 12.

It also serves as the closing performance for the Pudong Festival of Culture and Art.

Presented by the Shanghai Peking Opera Company, the production is adapted from Liu Heping's novel "All Quiet in Peking."

Set in Beijing in 1948 and 1949 during China's civil war, the story centers on efforts by a group of underground members of the Communist Party of China to liberate the city in a peaceful way for the sake of its people and its historic buildings.

Peking Opera performance to close Pudong art festival
Ti Gong

"Changes of the World" is presented by Shanghai Peking Opera Company.

It dates back to 2016 when the troupe decided to put the novel onto the stage.

The creation of the modern Peking Opera gathered celebrated theater artists, including scriptwriter Luo Huaizhen, director Cao Qijing and composer Zhu Shaoyu. The cast is led by artists Fu Xiru, winner of the Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award.

The performance also merged Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 "Fate" into Peking Opera.

The Pudong Festival of Culture and Art has scheduled 37 performances in 22 productions since the beginning of July. The performances were staged in 10 theaters in the Pudong New Area.

Previous popular festival performances included choreographer Yang Liping's "Under Siege: The Full Story of Farewell My Concubine," the ballet "Magical Night at the Art Museum" which starred San Francisco Ballet's prima ballerina Tan Yuanyuan, acrobatic play "Battle of Shanghai" and Pingtan (storytelling to music in Suzhou dialect) performance "Blossoms" by local Pingtan artist Gao Bowen.

Peking Opera performance to close Pudong art festival
Ti Gong

"Changes of the World" will be the closing performance of the Pudong Festival of Culture and Art.

Performance info:

Dates: November 11, 6:30pm; November 12, 2pm
Tickets: 20 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Waigaoqiao Cultural and Art Center

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     