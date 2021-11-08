﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Documentary series pays tribute to firefighters

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:52 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0
The documentary series "Frontline," which provides insight into the dangerous and venerable realm of the firefighting profession, will be released on Tuesday night.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:52 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0

The documentary series "Frontline," which provides insight into the dangerous and venerable realm of the firefighting profession, will be released on Tuesday night.

The eight-episode series, a joint effort by Shanghai Media Group and the Shanghai Fire and Rescue Brigade, will air on SMG's Dragon TV, its online platform BesTV, as well as video streaming sites Bilibili and Tencent Video.

It took the crew around 18 months to follow the 24-hour daily lives and heroic work of 58 firefighters in two Shanghai fire stations to produce the documentary.

While recording their efforts to protect the city, the series also points its lens at the firefighters' emotional world and their heart-warming family scenes.

Additionally, the series also promotes fire prevention knowledge.

Documentary series pays tribute to firefighters

A poster for "Frontline"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     