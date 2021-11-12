﻿
Feature / Entertainment

French love triangle that leads to tragedy

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:50 UTC+8, 2021-11-12       0
Avant-garde theater director Meng Jinghui's latest work "Le Rouge et Le Noir" (The Red and the Black) will make its Shanghai debut at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center next month.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:50 UTC+8, 2021-11-12       0

Avant-garde theater director Meng Jinghui's latest work "Le Rouge et Le Noir" (The Red and the Black) will make its Shanghai debut at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on December 10-12.

Adapted from French literature giant Stendhal's novel of the same name, the play centers on the three protagonists' love triangle.

French love triangle that leads to tragedy

The play is adapted from French literature giant Stendhal's novel.

Julien Sorel is a provincial young man struggling between his sensitivity and fierce ambitions. After calculating that neither the military (red) nor the seminary (black) is his likely path to the advancement he craves, he seduces the mayor's wife Mme de Renal. Following a seminary stay, Sorel lands in Paris, where he gets the aristocratic Mathilde pregnant. Sorel sets to marry her and get his noble title before Mme de Renal exposes him. The furious Sorel then tries to kill Mme de Renal, and ends up being executed for it.

In "Le Rouge et Le Noir," Meng continues with his experimental on-stage pursuits in regard to stage design, lines and settings. The play raised its curtain at the Wuzhen Theater Festival in neighboring Zhejiang Province last month.

Meng said in previous interviews that the play's "loyalty" to the original novel is not showcased in the plot, but rather the energy, value and spirit it conveys.

French love triangle that leads to tragedy
Ti Gong

"Le Rouge et Le Noir" raised the curtain for the Wuzhen Theater Festival.

Meng used a humourous, sarcastic but romantic way to describe the characters' inner desires. To him, it's the emotional entanglements, jealousy and physical desire that eventually destroy Sorel.

Star actress Mei Ting plays the role of Mme de Renal, while Zhang Yicheng plays Sorel.

"Meng showed a lot of tenderness in this play. You don't see much 'sharp' content in the work like before," said Zhang, who has been working with Meng for 12 years. "Don't try to figure out exactly what we want to say, just feel the play and the characters."

Mei also worked with Meng as early as 1998. To her, it's both a challenge and adventure to demonstrate Mme de Renal's passion, desire and despair in accordance with Meng's distinguishing drama aesthetics.

"In Meng's play, an actor needs to collect a lot of energy and then release it all on the stage. Explosive power is required," said Mei.

French love triangle that leads to tragedy
Ti Gong

The play stars award-winning actress Mei Ting.

Performance info

Dates: December 10-12, 7:15pm

Tickets: 280-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     