Shanghai Disney Resort to host monthlong Lunar New Year celebration

Shanghai Disney Resort is hosting a celebration from January 15 through February 16 with dazzling décor, fun festivities, fabulous merchandise, beloved snacks and beverages, and brand-new Spring Festival-themed events and entertainment.

Tigger, whose special appearance will mark the start of celebrations for the Year of the Tiger, will join his Disney pals in welcoming guests at a special Lunar New Year character greeting on Mickey Avenue, sporting a stylish new look that reflects the time-honored traditions of the season. Guests can spot the charming and bouncy Tigger alongside Goofy, who will be in his God of Fortune costume, as part of the popular Surprise Squad.



As with each year, the Garden of the Twelve Friends will transform into the annual New Year's Wishing Garden. This year, the garden will feature photogenic rows of lantern arches decorated with unique Tigger elements and auspicious Spring Festival details. Guests are invited to meander through the arches and snap extra-special festive photos with friends and family.

Guests can witness for the first time at Shanghai Disneyland the authentic extravaganza that is the lion dance, a colorful tradition that brings good luck and prosperity in the year ahead, in the Gardens of Imagination from February 2 to 16.



Every morning during the festive period, the Mickey Avenue Drum Ceremony will fill each day with good fortune and happy wishes as Tigger, accompanied by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and their friends, preside over the ceremony. Guests will also have the opportunity to dance their way into the new year with the exuberant "Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing!" spectacularly staged at intervals during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

After the nightly display, a special show, "Our Families," will illuminate the Enchanted Storybook Castle just for the Lunar New Year, with heartwarming images of Disney characters and their families to attract fortune, happiness and health. Plus, for a limited time only from January 31 to February 16, the resort will wish guests a wonderful upcoming year with the Chinese character 虎 (tiger) majestically lit up in special fireworks amongst the stars.

From February 1 to 5, Disneytown guests can also witness the Lion Blessing and Dragon Parade performances as they wander around to experience the many magnificent offerings in store.

Disneytown's lively Spring Festival Carnival will provide guests a unique opportunity to discover and re-discover the beautiful traditions and cultural experiences that make the Spring Festival so special. The carnival's many booths will present guests of all ages with an assortment of Chinese folk art-based activities such as calligraphy, puppet shows, dough figurines, and so much more. Guests can shop for Spring Festival gifts and participate in mid-way games just like at a traditionally rustic Spring Festival temple fair.