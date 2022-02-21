Modern life in Beijing performed on stage
Famous crosstalk performer Yu Qian will present a crosstalk play "Still Beautiful" at Shanghai Grand Theater from March 4 to 6.
Directed by Li Bonan and featuring Yu along with veteran actors Yan Xuejing and Shao Feng, the light-hearted play provides insight into the lives of typical Beijingers amid the city's urbanization and development.
"Still Beautiful" examines how senior citizen Wang Shoujian adapts to his new life in the Beijing suburb of Huilongguan, which has undergone dramatic changes over the years.
It took the crew three years to prepare the script, which is based on interviews with local people.
Performance info:
Dates: March 4-6
Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater
Address: 300 People's Ave
人民大道300号