Modern life in Beijing performed on stage

  18:04 UTC+8, 2022-02-21       0
Famous crosstalk performer Yu Qian will present a crosstalk play "Still Beautiful" at Shanghai Grand Theater from March 4 to 6.
  18:04 UTC+8, 2022-02-21

Famous crosstalk performer Yu Qian will present a crosstalk play "Still Beautiful" at Shanghai Grand Theater from March 4 to 6.

Directed by Li Bonan and featuring Yu along with veteran actors Yan Xuejing and Shao Feng, the light-hearted play provides insight into the lives of typical Beijingers amid the city's urbanization and development.

"Still Beautiful" examines how senior citizen Wang Shoujian adapts to his new life in the Beijing suburb of Huilongguan, which has undergone dramatic changes over the years.

It took the crew three years to prepare the script, which is based on interviews with local people.

Modern life in Beijing performed on stage
Ti Gong

Starring Yu Qian (center), "Still Beautiful" provides insight into the lives of typical Beijingers.

Performance info:

Dates: March 4-6

Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater

Address: 300 People's Ave

人民大道300号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
