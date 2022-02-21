McCullers' 'Sad Café' set for Shanghai stage

"The Ballad of the Sad Café," directed by avant-garde theater director Meng Jinghui and based on Carson McCullers' 1951 novel, will be performed at Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

"The Ballad of the Sad Café," directed by avant-garde theater director Meng Jinghui, will be performed at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on March 4-6.

The drama is based on Carson McCullers' 1951 novel of the same name. The most distinguishing literary features of the American writer's works are loneliness and alienation.

The plot revolves around an unusual and enigmatic relationship between three protagonists who see love as medicine yet find themselves sinking deeper into loneliness.

In this work, Meng stays true to the melancholy highlighted in the original work, with his signature style giving it an unrealistic touch.

Meng pays homage to Russian author Anton Chekhov by incorporating some parts of "The Sea-Gull" into the production.

Huang Xiangli, Meng's favorite actress, appears in the drama. Zhang Weiwei drew inspiration from South Indian mythology to compose the music of "Song of the Sad Café."

Last year, "The Ballad of the Sad Café" had its world premiere at Beijing's Anaya Theater Festival, which was an open-air performance.

"While an outdoor performance has its own ambiance, we can create an appealing stage setting and other elements in a theater," Meng explained.

Performance info



Date: March 4 and 5, 7:15pm; March 6, 2pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area

丁香路425号

