Ah Nai's novel to air as TV series

The 38-episode series is directed by Jian Chuanhe and stars Lei Jiayin, Yuan Quan and Zhang Yixing. It is about a couple who deal with their midlife issues and the long-standing hatred between their families after a re-encounter.

Jian Hongcheng falls in love with his college classmate Ning You. After many years, he discovers the reason why Ning kept rejecting him: their parents' hatred. But this time, they are working together to solve problems. The series delves into and depicts complex emotions. It is about the redemption of people from various backgrounds.

Ti Gong

Director Jian, known for "All Is Well" and "Ode to Joy II," is an expert at filming urban dramas about ordinary people's lives in the new era.

Producer Hou Hongliang, whose credits include "All Quiet in Peking" and "Like a Flowing River," is regarded as one of China's best TV producers due to his in-depth concerns about real-life subjects and high artistic expectations.

