Feature / Entertainment

Ah Nai's novel to air as TV series

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
The urban series "Challenges at Midlife" is about a couple who deal with their midlife issues and the long-standing hatred between their families after a re-encounter.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0

The urban series "Challenges at Midlife," based on Ah Nai's novel "Season for Fallen Flower," starts airing on Dragon TV and Youku on Wednesday.

The 38-episode series is directed by Jian Chuanhe and stars Lei Jiayin, Yuan Quan and Zhang Yixing. It is about a couple who deal with their midlife issues and the long-standing hatred between their families after a re-encounter.

Jian Hongcheng falls in love with his college classmate Ning You. After many years, he discovers the reason why Ning kept rejecting him: their parents' hatred. But this time, they are working together to solve problems. The series delves into and depicts complex emotions. It is about the redemption of people from various backgrounds.

Ah Nai's novel to air as TV series
Ti Gong

"Challenges at Midlife" starts airing on Dragon TV and Youku on Wednesday.

Director Jian, known for "All Is Well" and "Ode to Joy II," is an expert at filming urban dramas about ordinary people's lives in the new era.

Producer Hou Hongliang, whose credits include "All Quiet in Peking" and "Like a Flowing River," is regarded as one of China's best TV producers due to his in-depth concerns about real-life subjects and high artistic expectations.

When "Reset," a drama produced by Hou, was recently aired, it received widespread acclaim.

The series, a Chinese counterpart to the 2011 sci-fi film "Source Code," is about a video game architect and a college girl attempting to prevent a bus bomb explosion.

Ah Nai's novel to air as TV series
Ti Gong

The urban series is based on Ah Nai's novel "Season for Fallen Flower."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     