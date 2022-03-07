Feature / Entertainment

'The Royal Consort of Tang' gets a fresh new look

The show recounts the tragic story of Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) imperial concubine Yang Yuhuan.
The Shanghai Peking Opera Company's new version of the classic "The Royal Consort of Tang" will be staged at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on March 11 and 12.

It will feature celebrated Peking Opera artists Shi Yihong, Li Jun and An Ping who will recount the tragic story of Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) imperial concubine Yang Yuhuan.

The play's symphonic music accompaniment astounded the audience when it premiered in 2001 at the 3rd Shanghai International Arts Festival.

The new version is choreographed by modern dance artist Huang Doudou.

The revised version includes more martial arts scenes and multimedia technology to illustrate the violent period of the An Lushan Rebellion, in addition to depicting Yang's romance with Emperor Li Longji.

Ti Gong

The new version of "The Royal Consort of Tang" will be staged at Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

The play will also open the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's Classic Chinese Opera Series festival.

A total of 17 plays in various art forms will be presented through the end of April.

Among them are the Kunqu Opera "The Peach Blossom Fan," Pingtan (a traditional Suzhou form of storytelling and ballad singing) performance "Lin Huiyin," Yueju Opera "Palm Civet For Prince," Shanghai farce "Chen Huansheng's Eating Problem" and Huangmei Opera "A Dream of Red Mansions."

These timeless classics not only preserve the vocal arts and performing skills, but also introduce new elements such as stage settings, costumes and narratives.

Many of the performers have won prestigious theater awards, including the Wenhua Award, the Plum Performance Award, and the Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award.

Festival performance schedule is available on www.shoac.com.cn.

Ti Gong

Shi Yihong plays the role of Yang Yuhuan.

Performance info

Date: March 11 and 12, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-1,280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area

浦东新区丁香路425号

