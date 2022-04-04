Feature / Entertainment

Cloud cultural activities to enrich lives during lockdown

Shanghai residents will be able to enjoy more than 350 online performances, exhibitions and lectures on major streaming websites on Wednesday amid the extended COVID-19 lockdown.
BesTV will also provide free screenings of 2,000 high-quality films and TV series.

The city's cultural institutions, theaters and troupes are offering online performances of different art forms, including ballet, traditional Chinese theaters, folk music, drama and musicals.

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will present a performance of capriccio "Bethune in Jinchaji," created by 92-year-old Chinese composer Lu Qiming, an artist with the Shanghai Film Group, on its WeChat and Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok) accounts.

The capriccio pays tribute to famed surgeon Henry Norman Bethune's dedication to serving humanity, as well as China's medical workers' efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ti Gong

A poster for "Bethune in Jinchaji"

The keenly awaited military series "China Special Forces" will air on Dragon TV on Tuesday. It revolves around several young special forces soldiers' growth after they take on a series of challenges.

Local poets, photographers and artists will, meanwhile, display their latest works on the Internet. Many of their creations record Chinese people's solidarity and courage in the face of the pandemic.

Additionally, online lectures will be held to promote Kunqu Opera, Chinese folk songs, ancient Chinese poems, paper-cutting and calligraphy.

Cloud cultural activities to enrich lives during lockdown
Ti Gong

TV series "China Special Forces" begins airing on Dragon TV on Tuesday.

Shanghai began its two-phase lockdown on March 28, initially in the Pudong New Area and districts of Fengxian, Jinshan and Chongming, as well as parts of Minhang and Songjiang districts.

The second phase for the rest of the city in Puxi, originally scheduled from last Friday to Tuesday, has been extended and expanded to cover the whole city.

Source: SHINE
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
