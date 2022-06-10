Feature / Entertainment

The show must go on: 'Lush & Verdant' concert continues virtual programs

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:06 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0
Shanghai Symphony Orchestra will stream highly acclaimed performance from its latest season on its WeChat Channels account tonight at 7:30pm.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:06 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0

Concert halls are not yet open in Shanghai, but the city's music troupes are continuing their virtual programs.

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra will stream the well-acclaimed "Lush & Verdant" concert from its latest music season. Inspired by and highlighting the glory of ancient Chinese poetry, the concert will be streamed on the orchestra's WeChat Channels account tonight at 7:30pm.

The 21/22 music season opened with a concert that featured repertoire from the orchestra's Deutsche Grammophon release – Mahler's Das "Lied von der Erde" and Ye Xiaogang's "The Song of the Earth."

Mahler's well-known piece uses Chinese poetry dating back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), and Ye utilizes the same lyrics in a modern setting.

The opening concert, debuted in September 2021, also set the tone for the music season, which featured cultural dialogue and highlighted Asian works, such as "Lush & Verdant."

The show must go on: 'Lush &amp; Verdant' concert continues virtual programs

The concert was conducted by Zhang Jiemin, who worked as Zubin Mehta's assistant and later joined the historic operatic project "Turandot at the Forbidden City." Zhang was also the first woman to conduct operas in both the La Fenice and San Carlo opera houses in Italy in 2007 and 2008. She returned to her home city and served as conductor-in-residence of Shanghai Symphony Orchestra from 2010.

The concert starts with young composer Yao Yuan's "The Verdure," a refreshing work that utilizes strings and woodwind to depict natural sounds like birds singing, autumn wind or fallen leaves.

It is followed by well-established composer Guo Wenjing's "Bamboo Flute Concerto Chou Kong Shan," considered the most challenging bamboo flute concerto, and almost a mission impossible.

Flautist Tang Junqiao has to perform one minute non-stop shortly after the concerto starts, while many more parts that follow require the performer to quickly switch between different techniques and with seamless breathing.

It ends with "Broken Ink" by Grammy nominee Zhou Tian. Zhou's "Trace" was nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

"Broken Ink" is inspired by poems from the Song Dynasty (960-1279), another golden age of China's poetry after the Tang era, with repeating motifs and subjects on the relentless search for the spirit of freedom and intellectual independence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     