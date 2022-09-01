Feature / Entertainment

Theater Young opens with two intelligentsia-themed plays

﻿ Ma Yue
  21:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-01       0
The two plays, "When We Two Parted" and "Symmetry Breaking," will serve as the opening performances for the newly renovated theater in Shanghai's downtown Yangpu District.
Two intelligentsia-themed stage plays will raise the curtain for Theater Young, a newly renovated theater in Shanghai's downtown Yangpu District.

The two plays, "When We Two Parted" and "Symmetry Breaking," are presented by Beijing-based troupe The Nine, which was established by a group of Peking University graduates a decade ago.

Both plays center on the story and personal pursuit of Chinese intelligentsia. "When We Two Parted" depicts the friendship and mutual influence between a pair of women physics scientists, highlighting a feminist approach.

Ti Gong

"When We Two Parted"

"Symmetry Breaking" is a scientific term, which is also a metaphor for the fate of the three protagonists in the play. They seek scientific breakthroughs and challenge tradition in a turbulent era.

According to The Nine founder Zhu Hongxuan, who is also the director and playwright of both dramas, the choice of the theme reflects the pursuit and culture of the troupe.

"Apart from fame and wealth, there are other valuable things that are worth pursuing – the belief and persistence in idealism," she observed.

Ti Gong

"Symmetry Breaking"

According to Zhu, about 30 percent of the troupe members are graduates of Peking University, while the rest are from other walks of life, involving industries like Internet, commerce and education.

"The Nine's background decides that we might be more familiar with intelligentsia, but it won't limit the theme of our creation," Zhu said. "We encourage the diverted development of the troupe and its members. As long as a story or a kind of spirit is worth telling and spreading, we will work on it."

In the new performance season, Theater Young plans to introduce more stage works by troupes with university and college background, aiming to build a "utopia" for daring young creators to display their experimental and innovative creations.

Ti Gong

Director and playwright Zhu Hongxuan

• "When We Two Parted"

Dates: September 2-4, 2pm and 7:30pm

• "Symmetry Breaking"

Dates: September 10-12, 2pm, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

Venue: Theater Young

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangpu
Special Reports
