Shanghai Philharmonic's new season blends classics and original works

  18:51 UTC+8, 2022-09-02       0
The 2022-2023 "maestro and classic series" opens with a Wagner concert at Shanghai Grand Theater on September 5.
The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its suite of programs for the 2022-23 concert season, involving both classic symphonies and new works by its young composer.

The opening concert featuring Richard Wagner's "The Ring Without Words" at Shanghai Grand Theater on September 5 will raise the curtain on the new season.

The "maestro and classic series" will present a batch of classical works, including programs by Western composers that are rarely performed on the domestic stage.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

The season's opening concert will be held on September 5 at Shanghai Grand Theater.

An "Elgar's Enigma Variations" concert has been scheduled on October 16. Apart from Edward Elgar's work, the orchestra also will present composer Shen Ye's new composition "A Flower for Suona and Orchestra."

Beethoven's "Symphony No. 6" will be performed at the "Beethoven's Pastorale" concert on November 24, which also will include Mozart's "Le Nozze di Figaro Overture" and "Piano Concerto No. 27."

Conductor Zhang Liang will lead the orchestra for the China premiere of Russian composer Olivier Messiaen's "Turangalila-Symphonie" at Shanghai Symphony Hall on April 21.

"Dream" by another Russian composer, Sergei Prokofiev, will have its China debut on June 23. Violinist Wang Zhijiong also will play Prokofiev's "Violin Concerto No.1" during the concert, which will include Shostakovich's "Symphony No. 8."

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director Zhang Yi introduces the new concert season.

Integrated and innovative works will be presented in the season's "multi-prism of music series."

The orchestra's resident composer Gong Tianpeng has built Peking Opera elements into his "Symphony No. 10 Peking Fantasy," which will be performed on November 6 at Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Gong's new compositions inspired by Chinese poetry will have their world debut on July 9 in an event entitled "Portrait Concert."

The orchestra will back the National Ballet of China's performance of "The Little Mermaid" and "A Dream of Red Mansions" on June 28-July 5.

Other recommended concerts include "Literature in Symphony" on March 26. A new violin concerto "A Dream of Red Mansions" also will be making its world debut.

And Alfred Garyevich Schnittke's "Ein Sommernachtstraum" and "Gogol Suite" will be performed in China for the first time.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Composer Gong Tianpeng's new works inspired by Chinese poetry will have a world debut on July 9.

During a May 19 concert entitled "Music Dialogue Between Master and Apprentice," Olivier Messiaen's works will have their China debut. Chinese composer Chen Qigang's "Iris Devoilee" also will be performed.

The concert season will feature a patriotism series to welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Gong Tianpeng's "The Centennial Symphony" and Zhao Guang's violin and violoncello concerto "Capriccio Shikumen" will be performed on September 26. Veteran composer Lv Qiming's patriotism-themed songs, including "Ode to the Red Flag for Piano and Orchestra" are scheduled for October 17.

The orchestra's closing concert for the season has been scheduled for July 16 at Shanghai Grand Theater, during which Anton Bruckner's "Symphony No. 8" will be performed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

