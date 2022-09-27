Shanghai-produced movies hit the screens ahead of Congress

A total of 24 Shanghai-related movies are being screened across the city to mark the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China next month.

A total of 24 movies will be screened at major cinemas, including UME International Cineplex and Caoyang Cinema, till October 27.



The films cover a wide range of genres. Among them are the historical epic film "1921," the drama "Nice View," adventure "The Climbers," sci-fi "The Wandering Earth," spy "Impasse" and the war film "The Battle at Lake Changjin."



Many of the films are critically acclaimed and have been commercially successful.



Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association will also screen "1921" at the UME International Cineplex, which is close to the Site of the First National Congress of the CPC. People can watch the film and visit the site.



The film, which has been co-directed by filmmakers Huang Jianxin and Zheng Dasheng, centers on the year 1921, when the Communist Party of China was founded in Shanghai by a group of young people.



According to Jin Hui, secretary general of the association, the city has seen the rapid development of Chinese cinemas.



"The selected movies depict the splendor and brilliance of Chinese culture and the tremendous progress China has made in the past decades," Jin said.

