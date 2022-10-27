﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Mother-daughter relationship discussed in time travel comedy play

The mother-daughter relationship is discussed in a joyful way in He Nian's comedy "I Don't Want to Be Friends with You," which is adapted from a 2020 web series of the same name.
The mother-daughter relationship is explored in a joyful way in theater director He Nian's comedy-drama "I Don't Want to Be Friends with You," which will be staged at downtown Shanghai's Majestic Theater next month.

Jointly presented by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center and Joy Entertainment, the play is adapted from a 2020 web series of the same name. The original series attracted a large youth audience thanks to its humorous presentation of campus life and the generation gap as well as fantasy elements such as time travel.

The story centers on senior high school student Li Jinbu, who travels back two decades in the past and makes friends with her mother Li Qingtong. The daughter witnesses her mother's growth and life choices, helping her to overcome childhood doubts and obtain a better understanding of their relationship.

The play adapts the 24-episode series into a two-hour performance. Actress Qian Fang, a fan of the original series, has merged her own life experience as a mother into her role of Li Qingtong.

Some of the dialogues are in a northern Chinese dialect, adding to the play's comedic effect.

"I Don't Want to Be Friends with You" premiered last year. It was included in the 8th Shanghai International Comedy Festival. This latest round of performances feature stage and TV actor Chen He.

Performance info:

Dates: November 10-13, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Majestic Theater

Address: 66 Jiangning Rd

