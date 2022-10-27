﻿
Chinese version of Pokémon trading cards released

A simplified Chinese version of the popular Pokémon trading card game will be released on the Chinese mainland, with various Pokémon events set to take place across Shanghai.
Ti Gong

A pair of Pokémon welcome visitors in Hongkou District, Shanghai.

From video games to films, Pokémon is still a huge global phenomena with fans across the world.

Fans here in China will be happy to know that on Friday a simplified Chinese version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game will be released on the Chinese mainland.

The cards connect the virtual and real world, promising a fun and immersive trip for card players, known as the "Trainer." The version comprises nearly 1,000 cards for the debut.

Since the first cards were released in 1996, the cards have been released in 13 different language.

Sideline accessories such as card covers and storage boxes will also be released at the same time, to enrich the experience of card players.

At Pokémon Card Gyms in Shanghai, activities including cultural exchange and teaching will be held to celebrate the moment. Fans are invited to experience the catching, collection, training and fighting skills in the Pokémon series.

They will also have the chance to win Pokémon Gym Promo Cards and interact with cute Pokémon characters.

Rookies will learn the skills from instructors and enjoy the fun of card playing.

A master competition of the Pokémon Trading Card Game will be held in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, in December, and another one will likely come to Shanghai in 2023.

Three competitions of different levels will be held every year in China, according to Pokémon Shanghai.

If you go:

Venues: Pokémon Card Gyms

Addresses: 638 Tongfeng Road, Hongkou District; Room 244-245, 229 Zhejiang Rd M., Huangpu District; Fl 21, 41 Caoxi Road N., Xuhui District

Opening Time: 10am-10pm

Ti Gong

The Pokémon Trading Card Game

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
