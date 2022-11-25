Come and enjoy Disney's 'Winter Frostival'

The Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade will be one of the most exhilarating happenings on offer, with a line-up of new floats, a new performance, new characters and new costumes.

Filled with live entertainment, the cavalcade presents snowy vignettes from some of Disney's most popular stories, conjuring up warm memories of togetherness over the holiday season.

The cavalcade is part of the "Disney Winter Frostival," which is set to start on November 28. Visitors can find themselves immersed in an unforgettable winter carnival through February 19, 2023.

Another exciting debut comes to the resort this winter with the introduction of the Snowies – a new collection of adorable Disney characters who aim to melt hearts with their frosty fluffiness.

Originating from a snow globe that Minnie gifted Mickey for the holidays, Mickey's newest friends were brought to life as a single snowflake fell on their snow globe.



This year also sees the return of the photogenic ice sculptures to the gardens. New additions include sculptures of friends from Disney Animation's "Zootopia," and in addition to the ice statues, new fiberglass sculptures of Snowies will make their debut for that picture-perfect moment.

Each evening, a Frozen Snow Celebration moment will return to Mickey Avenue for a truly unforgettable holiday happening as snow magically twirls through the air and touches down on the guests waiting below.

This winter, a new Disney-themed restaurant, Donald's Dine 'n Delights, is set to open its doors to guests in Disneytown.

As per its namesake, this charming casual bistro features inviting designs that reflect Donald Duck's enthusiasm toward culinary delicacies, and hospitality toward his friends. Its ceiling murals tell the stories of Donald happily enjoying fantastic food and the great company of friends in Disneytown.

The Disneytown Tree Trail and the traditional Disneytown Christmas Market are back. Santa Claus is also back on weekends and holidays in Disneytown, where he will greet children at his cabin for a very merry Christmas and happy ho-ho-holidays.

Disney Winter Frostival

Date: November 28-February 19, 2023

Venue: Shanghai Disney Resort