Contemporary and street dance meet for the new production 'The Station'

Jointly commissioned by the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater, "The Station" is a work about the courage and strength to start off, by which Li hopes to bring confidence and encouragement to audiences.

"My hometown is in Chenzhou, Hunan Province. Chenzhou got its first airport just last year, so trains carried a lot of my childhood memories," he said. "The trip on a slow train used to take at least 30 hours. The train stopped at different stations, where you would find a small society… a lot of unpretentious life details and strong emotional connection between people."

Ti Gong

Li said there is no train in "The Station," as the dance is mainly about what happens before a train leaves or after a train arrives. The work doesn't rely on dramatic plot, but the emotional energy between the characters to generate resonance.

"One might be late or delayed, but he can always find comfort in the station… When you encounter a dark moment in life, look into the direction where the train is heading. A fearless man can find peace wherever he goes."

Li and HelloDance members became friends when they took part in a variety show in 2020.

Ti Gong

"They are very real people, which is the most important value for artistic creators," said Li. "They are straightforward both in life and work, which I really appreciate."

Li said he intended to showcase the vitality and energy of street dance through his observations and choreography, though the combination of the two dance genres is a new challenge for him.

"In contemporary dance, we set the body free and create a spacious feeling in the space between the music. But in street dance, every single pace is occupied," he said. "It's like a dialogue between a poet and a mathematician... I put aside my experience, but integrated varied ideas and thoughts into the new creation."

Independent musicians Xiao Jun and An Yu composed the music for "The Station."

Ti Gong

Performance info



Dates: December 23-24, 7:30pm; December 25, 2pm

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号