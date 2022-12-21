﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Contemporary and street dance meet for the new production 'The Station'

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:45 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0
Contemporary dancer and choreographer Li Xing has joined hands with street dancers from HelloDance for new show "The Station," a work about courage and the strength to start off.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:45 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0

Contemporary dancer and choreographer Li Xing is joining hands with street dancers from HelloDance for his latest creation "The Station." The show opens in Shanghai for the first time this weekend.

Jointly commissioned by the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater, "The Station" is a work about the courage and strength to start off, by which Li hopes to bring confidence and encouragement to audiences.

"My hometown is in Chenzhou, Hunan Province. Chenzhou got its first airport just last year, so trains carried a lot of my childhood memories," he said. "The trip on a slow train used to take at least 30 hours. The train stopped at different stations, where you would find a small society… a lot of unpretentious life details and strong emotional connection between people."

Contemporary and street dance meet for the new production 'The Station'
Ti Gong

"The Station" is making its Shanghai debut this weekend.

Li said there is no train in "The Station," as the dance is mainly about what happens before a train leaves or after a train arrives. The work doesn't rely on dramatic plot, but the emotional energy between the characters to generate resonance.

"One might be late or delayed, but he can always find comfort in the station… When you encounter a dark moment in life, look into the direction where the train is heading. A fearless man can find peace wherever he goes."

Li and HelloDance members became friends when they took part in a variety show in 2020.

Contemporary and street dance meet for the new production 'The Station'
Ti Gong

Director and choreographer Li Xing

"They are very real people, which is the most important value for artistic creators," said Li. "They are straightforward both in life and work, which I really appreciate."

Li said he intended to showcase the vitality and energy of street dance through his observations and choreography, though the combination of the two dance genres is a new challenge for him.

"In contemporary dance, we set the body free and create a spacious feeling in the space between the music. But in street dance, every single pace is occupied," he said. "It's like a dialogue between a poet and a mathematician... I put aside my experience, but integrated varied ideas and thoughts into the new creation."

Independent musicians Xiao Jun and An Yu composed the music for "The Station."

Contemporary and street dance meet for the new production 'The Station'
Ti Gong

"The Station" is mainly about what happens before a train leaves or after a train arrives.

Performance info

Dates: December 23-24, 7:30pm; December 25, 2pm

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     