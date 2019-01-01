﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Celebrate winter with Frostival at Shanghai Disneyland!

﻿ Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  08:11 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
Shanghai Disney Resort has recently reopened to the public with its brand-new Disney Winter Frostival – a seasonal celebration with snowfall and ice sculptures.
﻿ Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  08:11 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
Celebrate winter with Frostival at Shanghai Disneyland!

Shot by Yan Jingyang, Dai Qian, Sun Chao, Ma Xuefeng, Sun Minjie and Song Xinyi. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Subtitles by Song Xinyi.

Shanghai Disney Resort has recently reopened to the public with its brand-new Disney Winter Frostival – a seasonal celebration.

The magical wonderland is full of festive vibes with Christmas trees and decorations. It will even be "snowing" every day at 5:45pm and 7:45pm.

The photogenic "ice sculptures" return to the gardens. New additions this year include "ice statues" of characters from "Zootopia," and fiberglass sculptures of Snowies – Shanghai Disney's new and exclusive characters.

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›




The biggest highlight is the debut of the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade, which presents iconic Disney winter scenes with numerous characters.

Duffy and Friends lead the way. LinaBell, together with 'Olu Mel, CookieAnn, Gelatoni and StellaLou, holds a snowball as they sing, dance and greet fans along the parade.

"They are like kids from kindergarten who have prepared for a long time to perform for their parents. This is way too adorable. Cuteness overload!" said a netizen on Xiaohongshu (Red), China's top how-to guide and e-commerce platform.

Celebrate winter with Frostival at Shanghai Disneyland!

Elsa, Anna and Olaf revel in the icy delights of Arendelle. Nick and Judy ride on a snowmobile having some winter fun. And Belle and the Beast host a royal winter ball.

"I'm a regular visitor (to Shanghai Disney Resort) but the winter cavalcade still caught me by surprise," said Huang Li, who won a lucky draw to buy LinaBell. "I could feel the rush of Arctic air when I saw my favorite Zootopia characters!"

Celebrate winter with Frostival at Shanghai Disneyland!

In this grand cavalcade, all characters and dancers are outfitted in strikingly beautiful winter costumes tailored for the new performance.

Apart from the cavalcade, the Frostival will also encompass Christmas, New Year's Eve, Spring Festival, Lantern Festival and Valentine's Day, as it runs through February 19.

Another exciting debut is Snowies, Mickey & Pals' newest winter friends. The four little chubby characters in baby blue, pink, red and purple aim to melt hearts with their fluffiness.

The Snowies popcorn bucket, together with the latest Christmas and train-themed LinaBell and ShellieMay popcorn buckets and clips, is available at the resort's produce stands.

Celebrate winter with Frostival at Shanghai Disneyland!

As much as the visitors love the outstanding attractions, characters and entertainment that Disneyland has to offer, they also have a secret crush on the food. A day at Disneyland can be fun but also energy-demanding.

The new winter theme also includes seasonal gourmets. In the Enchanted Storybook Castle, Royal Banquet Hall Christmas five-course set menu and Chocolate Fountain weekend afternoon tea are provided for guests. A new Disney-themed restaurant is also set to open in Disneytown.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

At night, the castle is transformed into a winter wonderland with magnificent projections, evocative sounds and lighting.

And you can't just call it a day here without a shopping experience at Disneyland, especially when the new seasonal merchandise collections are for sale.

Come over and celebrate the holiday with festival experience and immerse yourself in this frostival.

Winter Frostival

Date: Through February 19, 10am-8:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Disney Resort

Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd, Chuansha Town, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Pudong
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     