Celebrate winter with Frostival at Shanghai Disneyland!

Shanghai Disney Resort has recently reopened to the public with its brand-new Disney Winter Frostival – a seasonal celebration with snowfall and ice sculptures.

Shanghai Disney Resort has recently reopened to the public with its brand-new Disney Winter Frostival – a seasonal celebration.



The magical wonderland is full of festive vibes with Christmas trees and decorations. It will even be "snowing" every day at 5:45pm and 7:45pm.

The photogenic "ice sculptures" return to the gardens. New additions this year include "ice statues" of characters from "Zootopia," and fiberglass sculptures of Snowies – Shanghai Disney's new and exclusive characters.

6 Photos | View Slide Show ›

















The biggest highlight is the debut of the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade, which presents iconic Disney winter scenes with numerous characters.

Duffy and Friends lead the way. LinaBell, together with 'Olu Mel, CookieAnn, Gelatoni and StellaLou, holds a snowball as they sing, dance and greet fans along the parade.

"They are like kids from kindergarten who have prepared for a long time to perform for their parents. This is way too adorable. Cuteness overload!" said a netizen on Xiaohongshu (Red), China's top how-to guide and e-commerce platform.

Elsa, Anna and Olaf revel in the icy delights of Arendelle. Nick and Judy ride on a snowmobile having some winter fun. And Belle and the Beast host a royal winter ball.

"I'm a regular visitor (to Shanghai Disney Resort) but the winter cavalcade still caught me by surprise," said Huang Li, who won a lucky draw to buy LinaBell. "I could feel the rush of Arctic air when I saw my favorite Zootopia characters!"

In this grand cavalcade, all characters and dancers are outfitted in strikingly beautiful winter costumes tailored for the new performance.

Apart from the cavalcade, the Frostival will also encompass Christmas, New Year's Eve, Spring Festival, Lantern Festival and Valentine's Day, as it runs through February 19.

Another exciting debut is Snowies, Mickey & Pals' newest winter friends. The four little chubby characters in baby blue, pink, red and purple aim to melt hearts with their fluffiness.

The Snowies popcorn bucket, together with the latest Christmas and train-themed LinaBell and ShellieMay popcorn buckets and clips, is available at the resort's produce stands.

As much as the visitors love the outstanding attractions, characters and entertainment that Disneyland has to offer, they also have a secret crush on the food. A day at Disneyland can be fun but also energy-demanding.

The new winter theme also includes seasonal gourmets. In the Enchanted Storybook Castle, Royal Banquet Hall Christmas five-course set menu and Chocolate Fountain weekend afternoon tea are provided for guests. A new Disney-themed restaurant is also set to open in Disneytown.

3 Photos | View Slide Show ›





At night, the castle is transformed into a winter wonderland with magnificent projections, evocative sounds and lighting.

And you can't just call it a day here without a shopping experience at Disneyland, especially when the new seasonal merchandise collections are for sale.

Come over and celebrate the holiday with festival experience and immerse yourself in this frostival.

Winter Frostival

Date: Through February 19, 10am-8:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Disney Resort

Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd, Chuansha Town, Pudong New Area