Oriental Art Center's Classic Chinese Opera Series returns

Ten drama and traditional opera productions will be presented during the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's annual Classic Chinese Opera Series, to be held from March 3 to April 22.
Ten drama and traditional opera productions will be presented in 15 performances during the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's annual Classic Chinese Opera Series, to be held from March 3 to April 22.

The performances cover drama, as well as Peking, Kunqu, Yueju, Huangmeixi and Pingtan operas, involving famed artists like veteran actor Zhang Tielin, Peking Opera master Shi Yihong, Kunqu Opera prince Zhang Jun, and Pingtan master Gao Bowen.

The annual series was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Making a return this year, the series, in its 13th edition, will open with Beijing-style comedy "The Chair" on March 3. Lead actor Zhang Tielin is also the playwright and director of the play, which is making its Shanghai debut.

Oriental Art Center's Classic Chinese Opera Series returns
Ti Gong

Actor Zhang Tielin is also the playwright and director of "The Chair."

"The play centers on the helplessness and distortion of the people at the bottom of the social ladder with black humor. It can be described as a tearful smile," said Zhang.

Award-winning Kunqu Opera performers Shan Wen and Shi Xiaming will join hands in "1699 Peach Blossom Fan," which is scheduled for March 11-12.

Shanghai Peking Opera Company is bringing three of its signature productions to the Oriental Art Center stage on March 17-19, starring famed performers Shi Yihong and Lan Tian.

Kunqu Opera prince Zhang Jun will star in "Blossoms on a Spring Moonlit Night" on April 7-8.

Oriental Art Center's Classic Chinese Opera Series returns
Ti Gong

Famed Peking Opera performer Shi Yihong

Local Pingtan artist Gao Bowen will join Sheng Xiaoyun, the honorary director of the Suzhou Pingtan Troupe, for a performance on April 9.

Yueju Opera "The Mad Phoenix" will drop the curtain for the Chinese Opera Series on April 21-22. Adapted from a film and stage drama of the same name, the opera will introduce the Lingnan culture of southern China to Shanghai audiences.

The Chinese Opera Series has developed into a cultural and artistic brand of the Shanghai Oriental Art Center since its inauguration in 2008. Aimed at introducing quality traditional opera works to the public, the series has served as a platform for many precocious young performers and celebrated artists over the years.

Oriental Art Center's Classic Chinese Opera Series returns
Ti Gong

Yueju Opera "The Mad Phoenix" will drop the curtain for the Chinese Opera Series.

Info

Date: March 3 to April 22

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, the Pudong New Area 丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
