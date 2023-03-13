Miniature modelers display creative artworks at international show

Veteran miniature designers and studios from all across the world showcased their talents and creativity at Shanghai's first Global Miniature Hobby Show over the weekend.

The show attracted around 12,000 people and collectors. It is expected to be developed into an annual influential cultural event of the city.

More than 1,000 miniature models and statuettes were put on show. Auctions and forums were hosted to propel the development of the flourishing miniature industry in China.

Deng Yanwu, a Chinese aerospace enthusiast, brought his latest work "Asking the Heaven." The 1:200 scale figurine is inspired by China's successful launch of its manned spacecraft. It is an exquisite replica of Chinese astronomers' expressions and movements.

Modeler Xin Yuan's miniature artwork is based on famous scenes from Japanese animator and director Miyazaki Hayao's fantasy cartoon film "Porco Rosso." Xin said that he hopes to find his true self in the pursuit of arts just like the film's protagonist.

Industry insiders have seen a growing number of Chinese miniature model lovers and more possibilities for domestic studios to cooperate with foreign counterparts.

Shi Wei, one of the show organizers, said that a miniature model is more than a toy. It is art that transcends the boundaries of age, gender and nationality.