Six male mermaids are part of a show at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in Pudong New Area and has caught the visitors' attention.

Ti Gong

Male mermaids at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area took visitors by surprise.

The show, which debuted over the weekend, featured six male mermaids. It will run until April 9, with free park admission on Saturdays for those in costumes.

Ti Gong

The seasonal events also include underwater shutterbug competitions and female mermaid performances.

An audiovisual mermaid concert will be held on Match 25.

Visitors will be invited to join the mermaid parades.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号

Opening hours: 9:30am-5:30pm on workdays; 9am-8pm on weekends

Admission: 129-259 yuan