﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Male mermaids charm visitors at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:09 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
Six male mermaids are part of a show at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in Pudong New Area and has caught the visitors' attention.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:09 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
Male mermaids charm visitors at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Ti Gong

A mermaid show at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Male mermaids at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area took visitors by surprise.

The show, which debuted over the weekend, featured six male mermaids. It will run until April 9, with free park admission on Saturdays for those in costumes.

Male mermaids charm visitors at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Ti Gong

A 'mermaid' performance by men at the park

The seasonal events also include underwater shutterbug competitions and female mermaid performances.

An audiovisual mermaid concert will be held on Match 25.

Visitors will be invited to join the mermaid parades.

Male mermaids charm visitors at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Ti Gong

The male mermaids

If you go:

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号

Opening hours: 9:30am-5:30pm on workdays; 9am-8pm on weekends

Admission: 129-259 yuan

Male mermaids charm visitors at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Ti Gong

A female performer

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     