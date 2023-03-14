Male mermaids charm visitors at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Male mermaids at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area took visitors by surprise.
The show, which debuted over the weekend, featured six male mermaids. It will run until April 9, with free park admission on Saturdays for those in costumes.
The seasonal events also include underwater shutterbug competitions and female mermaid performances.
An audiovisual mermaid concert will be held on Match 25.
Visitors will be invited to join the mermaid parades.
If you go:
Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号
Opening hours: 9:30am-5:30pm on workdays; 9am-8pm on weekends
Admission: 129-259 yuan