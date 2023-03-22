﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Kunqu Opera prince to bid farewell to stage after Shanghai performances

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:52 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Kunqu Opera prince Zhang Jun will bid farewell to the stage for a while and concentrate on his role as opera school headmaster after two performances in Shanghai next month.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:52 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0

Kunqu Opera prince Zhang Jun will perform "Blossoms on a Spring Moonlit Night" for Shanghai audience next month before bidding farewell to the stage for a while.

The two performances will take place at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on April 7 and 8. Zhang, 48, will then return to his position as headmaster of the Shanghai Opera School.

"Blossoms on a Spring Moonlit Night" premiered in Shanghai in 2015. The story is based on a 1,300-year-old Tang Dynasty poem and is about a pair of star-crossed lovers who travel through the worlds of men, ghosts, and deities. It captures the romance and elegance of Kunqu opera while introducing contemporary aesthetics.

Zhang Jun has played the lead role for eight years. He will perform alongside opera artists Li Hongliang and Guan Dongtian in this round.

Kunqu Opera prince to bid farewell to stage after Shanghai performances
Ti Gong

"Blossoms on a Spring Moonlit Night" is inspired by a 1,300-year-old Tang Dynasty poem.

Zhang Jun grew up in Shanghai. He was the only boy chosen from 2,000 applicants by the Shanghai Traditional Opera School to learn the traditional Kunqu Opera at the age of 12. He trained intensively for eight years.

In addition to performing, he has revitalized and promoted the age-old art form among a younger generation. In 2011, he received the UNESCO Artist for Peace award for his efforts to promote intangible cultural heritage, particularly Kunqu Opera.

"On the one hand, I want to show the audience my best form. However, I don't have enough time to make thorough preparations," Zhang said.

"I believe it is time for me to adjust and devote more time to my students," he said about his decision to take a break from the stage.

Kunqu Opera prince to bid farewell to stage after Shanghai performances
Ti Gong

Zhang Jun (right) will bid farewell to the stage for a while after the Shanghai performances.

Performance info

Date: April 7-8, 7:15pm

Tickets: 80-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, the Pudong New Area 丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     