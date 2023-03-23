New performing season launched by Shanghai theaters

Theaters and performing troupes in Shanghai are raising the curtain on the 2023 performing season, with the Shanghai Peking Opera Company planning to stage more than 100 plays.

Through the year, varied generations of artists from the Shanghai Peking Opera Company will stage more than 100 plays, including new original productions and classics.

Famous artists Shi Yihong, Li Jun, An Ping and Wang Peiyu will present classic plays in different vocal schools, such as "Xi Shi," "Hua Mulan" and "The Case of Chen Shimei."

Young performers Yang Yang, Hao Shuai and Fu Xiru will also give legendary martial arts plays such as "The Seven Heroes and Five Gallants" a modern new look. They will work on special vocals and singing episodes for the play's second half to help the ancient Chinese story resonate with today's audience.

On Wednesdays, starting from March, Qi Space will also present resident shows of the company. Young performers will take center stage at the theater and showcase their latest offerings.

Later this year, the company will also revise and polish the choreography for the modern play "Red Agent." The play is about the true stories of the Party's underground members and revolutionary martyrs. In spite of dangers and difficulties, they spared no effort to protect the country and its people.

Zhang Fan, director of the Shanghai Peking Opera Company, said that with the resurgence of show business, they will incubate and rehearse more original plays to help the city develop into a hub of entertainment in Asia.

Meanwhile, around 500 performances will be staged at Wanping Theater and Changjiang Theater throughout the year.

Both classics and experimental small-theater plays will be presented. Among them are Yueju Opera "A Dream of Red Mansions," Kunqu Opera "The Moon Worship Pavilion," Huju Opera "The Legend of the Red Lantern" and the drama adaptation of the hit epic TV series "A Lifelong Journey."

Young talented theater director Ding Yiteng revealed that he will display several avant-garde productions, including a drama inspired by the Kunqu Opera classic "The Peony Pavilion," and a drama based on the famous sci-fi novel "Frankenstein."

Special public art spaces will also be developed at Wanping Theater, with a couple of cultural events such as a half-day art camp, creative bazaars, workshops and art film exhibitions.