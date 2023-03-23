﻿
Feature / Entertainment

New performing season launched by Shanghai theaters

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  23:33 UTC+8, 2023-03-23       0
Theaters and performing troupes in Shanghai are raising the curtain on the 2023 performing season, with the Shanghai Peking Opera Company planning to stage more than 100 plays.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  23:33 UTC+8, 2023-03-23       0
New performing season launched by Shanghai theaters

A series of theatrical performances will be staged in Shanghai throughout the year.

Theaters and performing troupes in Shanghai are raising the curtain on the 2023 performing season.

Through the year, varied generations of artists from the Shanghai Peking Opera Company will stage more than 100 plays, including new original productions and classics.

Famous artists Shi Yihong, Li Jun, An Ping and Wang Peiyu will present classic plays in different vocal schools, such as "Xi Shi," "Hua Mulan" and "The Case of Chen Shimei."

Young performers Yang Yang, Hao Shuai and Fu Xiru will also give legendary martial arts plays such as "The Seven Heroes and Five Gallants" a modern new look. They will work on special vocals and singing episodes for the play's second half to help the ancient Chinese story resonate with today's audience.

On Wednesdays, starting from March, Qi Space will also present resident shows of the company. Young performers will take center stage at the theater and showcase their latest offerings.

Later this year, the company will also revise and polish the choreography for the modern play "Red Agent." The play is about the true stories of the Party's underground members and revolutionary martyrs. In spite of dangers and difficulties, they spared no effort to protect the country and its people.

Zhang Fan, director of the Shanghai Peking Opera Company, said that with the resurgence of show business, they will incubate and rehearse more original plays to help the city develop into a hub of entertainment in Asia.

New performing season launched by Shanghai theaters

Varied generations of artists from the Shanghai Peking Opera Company will present more than 100 plays this year.

New performing season launched by Shanghai theaters

Young performers will take center stage at the resident shows of Qi Space.

Meanwhile, around 500 performances will be staged at Wanping Theater and Changjiang Theater throughout the year.

Both classics and experimental small-theater plays will be presented. Among them are Yueju Opera "A Dream of Red Mansions," Kunqu Opera "The Moon Worship Pavilion," Huju Opera "The Legend of the Red Lantern" and the drama adaptation of the hit epic TV series "A Lifelong Journey."

Young talented theater director Ding Yiteng revealed that he will display several avant-garde productions, including a drama inspired by the Kunqu Opera classic "The Peony Pavilion," and a drama based on the famous sci-fi novel "Frankenstein."

Special public art spaces will also be developed at Wanping Theater, with a couple of cultural events such as a half-day art camp, creative bazaars, workshops and art film exhibitions.

New performing season launched by Shanghai theaters

Both classics and experimental small-theater plays will be presented at Wanping Theater and Changjiang Theater.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     