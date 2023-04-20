﻿
Feature / Entertainment

St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Rachmaninov in Shanghai

Russia's oldest symphony orchestra, the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Rachmaninov's classics under the baton of Nikolay Alexeev in June.
The St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Russia's oldest symphony orchestra, will give a concert featuring Rachmaninov's classics under the baton of Nikolay Alexeev at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on June 25.

The orchestra will perform Rachmaninov's "Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor" and "Symphony No. 2 in E Minor" to mark the 150th anniversary of the Russian composer's birth.

Russian pianist 24-year-old Daniel Kharitonov will join the orchestra for the performance.

Ti Gong

The St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra in performance.

The Saint Petersburg-based orchestra has a history of over 140 years, and gained its greatest fame under the chief conductorship of Yevgeny Mravinsky from 1938 to 1988. Yuri Temirkanov has served as artistic director of the orchestra since 1988, and was its chief conductor from 1988, after the death of Mravinsky.

Nikolay Alexeev has conducted the orchestra since 2000, and became its chief conductor last year.

"The St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra has visited the Oriental Art Center twice in 2014 and 2016, and proved themselves an extremely popular troupe among the Shanghai audience," said Lei Wen, general manager of Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

"Their tickets sold out in 48 hours, which is within our expectation. We will continue to invite more world-class international artists for our audiences," she said.

Ti Gong

Pianist Daniel Kharitonov (left) and conductor Nikolay Alexeev

Orchestra leader Ashot Vasiley expressed his anticipation for this year's performance.

"Shanghai is an inclusive city. The previous performances here left us with great memories," Vasiley said. "A lot of things happened in the past three years. We will make our voice heard through music."

Performance info

Date: June 25, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-1680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area 丁香路425号

