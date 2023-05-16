﻿
2023 Shanghai film & TV fest focuses on int'l cooperation

Xu Wei
Get ready to experience the best of international film and TV as the 2023 Shanghai International Film&TV Festival. Exciting programs and renowned jurors await.
Ti Gong

Over the decades, Shanghai International Film and TV Festival has been developed into the city's influential cultural brand, giving strong impetus to China's film and TV industries.

The 2023 Shanghai International Film and TV Festival unveiled its diverse programs as well as the full list of jurors for the Golden Goblet and Magnolia Awards, at the press conference held in Beijing yesterday.
With its rich history of development, the festival has firmly established itself as a leading cultural brand in Shanghai, revitalizing the city's film and TV industries.

Scheduled to take place from June 9 to 18 this year, the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival will be followed by the 28th Shanghai TV Festival, which will run from June 19 to 23.

In an effort to foster better international cooperation, the festival's SIFFORUM discussion series will bring together Chinese and foreign film professionals to explore issues such as technological innovation and international film cooperation.

Both domestic and international exhibitors will have an opportunity to network and build commercial relationships at the SIFF Market.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the fifth anniversary of the Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance, which was initiated by the SIFF.

To commemorate these milestones, the festival will host Belt and Road Film Week, which will reflect on the progress made by the alliance, unveil new plans, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Ti Gong

The festival will continue to boost international cooperation and exchange of the film and TV industries.

The coveted Golden Goblet Awards have received nearly 8,800 entries from 128 countries and regions for categories such as Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary Film, Animation Film, and Short Film. The awards ceremony, which will take place on June 17 at the Shanghai Grand Theater, is highly anticipated.

Jerzy Skolimowski, director and scriptwriter from Poland will chair the jury panel of the Main Competition of the Golden Goblet Awards. The panel will also include Indian director and actress Nandita Das, Indonesian filmmaker Garin Nugroho, German cinematographer Lutz Reitemeier, Chinese actress Song Jia, Chinese directors Vivian Qu and Zhang Lu.

Movie enthusiasts can look forward to the Film Panorama, a popular event featuring classic films and new productions across 16 categories. This year boasts an impressive lineup of films by renowned directors, with a significant increase in international premieres among the entries received.

The screening schedule for the Film Panorama will be announced on May 31, and tickets will be available for purchase on dianying.taobao.com from 12pm on June 2.

Ti Gong

A poster for the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The "Chinese Art Cinema" category will showcase representative art-house films from the past decade, while "Making Waves" will feature the next generation of filmmakers from Hong Kong. For the first time, "Global Village" will celebrate the 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic relations with an emphasis on Spanish films, as well as new productions from Germany, Italy, Japan, and India.

"Tribute to Masters" will offer viewers the opportunity to appreciate films by four film masters - Xie Jin, Jean-Luc Godard, Juzo Itami, and Mike Leigh. Additionally, a new sub-category has been added to commemorate the late Tibetan director Pema Tseden, along with a newly introduced "In Memory of" section that will feature one masterpiece from each of the leading filmmakers who passed away last year. These luminaries include Huang Shuqin, Qin Yi, He Ping, and Ryuichi Sakamoto.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Xie Jin's birth, his representative works such as "Big Li, Little Li and Old Li," and "Bell of Purity Temple" will be screened.

The highly coveted SIFF Project has been running for 15 sessions. A total of 682 entries have been received this year, including 78 projects currently in progress. Many acclaimed movies, such as "The Piano in a Factory" and "Manchuria Tiger," have been incubated, recommended, and supported through this platform over the years.

Ti Gong

A poster for the 28th Shanghai TV Festival.

The 28th Shanghai Television Festival (STVF) will offer a range of programs, including the Magnolia Awards, TV Market, STVFORUM, and public screenings of excellent TV productions.

Jurors for the various Magnolia Awards categories will include Chinese film and TV scholar Hu Zhifeng, Malaysian documentary producer Poh Si Teng, and Canadian animation director David Stephan.

During the opening ceremony, an initiative will be launched to allow each country in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to broadcast TV programs from other BRI countries, promoting the exchange of outstanding TV programs between them.

The TV Market will bring together various TV companies to tell Chinese stories through TV programs and enhance international communication. Aesthetic education will also be brought to urban audiences.

Organizers have noted that they will identify Shanghai's top 10 film and TV shooting locations in 2023 and recommend the most promising filming locations during the festival.

Belt and Road Initiative
