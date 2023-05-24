Seasoned actor He Bing to stage Arthur Miller's classic in Shanghai next month

The Chinese adaptation of Arthur Miller's play "The Price" will be staged in Shanghai next month.

He Bing, a seasoned Chinese actor, directed the drama, which focuses on family dynamics and the consequences of one's choices.

The plot revolves around Victor, who dropped out of college to support his family while his older brother Walter leaves home to start his own life.

After the death of his parents, Victor decides to sell their estate. His wife Esther, his brother Walter, and a savvy furniture merchant all have their own plans.



The play, which premiered on Broadway in 1968, received two Tony nominations. Beijing hosted the Chinese adaptation of the play in January.

"The story happened in the US in the 1960s, but it can still resonate among Chinese audiences," said director He, who plays Walter in the play.

"Miller was Jewish. Chinese people can share a lot of their family values," He remarked.

"China has experienced rapid development. In the process, we often encounter disagreements in the family."



"We must make choices in life, either actively or passively, just like the two brothers in the play. Walter chose to leave and live by himself, while Victor chose to look after the family.

"I don't want to pass judgment on them. They make choices out of love – love for others or love for oneself," He said. "I'm just presenting the two choices and the prices for making the choices and letting the audience judge for themselves."

Arthur Miller is no stranger to the Shanghai audience. It was here, in 1981, that the Chinese version of "The Crucible" was staged.

In 1983, Miller was invited to direct a Chinese adaptation of his famous play "Death of a Salesman" by the Beijing People's Art Theater.

Performance info:



Dates: June 20-23, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater 上海大剧院

Address: 300 People's Ave 人民大道300号