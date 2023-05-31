Highly anticipated movies to be released in June

The film market in China continues to flourish and box office earnings for 2023 have already surpassed 20 billion yuan (US$2.82 billion), according to tracker Dengta Data.

Home-grown movies "Full River Red," "The Wandering Earth II" and "Boonie Bears: Guardian Code" topped the box office chart at 4.54 billion yuan, 4.02 billion yuan and 1.49 billion yuan, respectively.

In June, in addition to the Film Panorama of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival from June 9 to 18, movie buffs will also be offered an array of new releases at theaters across the country.

These movies cover diverse genres and styles. Following are some of the most highly anticipated productions that have recently announced their release dates.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

Release date: June 9 (simultaneously with its release time in North America)





This is the seventh installment in the "Transformers" series, following the 2018 production "Bumblebee." This long wait will also open a new chapter of the series using elements of time travel and alternate futures.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the film with an IMAX version is set against the backdrop of 1994. Prehistoric and time-traveling robots that transform into robotic animals like Maximals and Predacons will be featured in the movie.

"Raid on the Lethal Zone"

Release date: June 21





The anti-drug film by Hong Kong director Herman Yau is based on a true incident that happened in southwest China in the late 1990s and involved Chinese cops taking on drug traffickers.

The film incorporates elements of action and disaster such as mountain torrents to create impressive visuals. Shot in the rain forest of Yunnan Province, the film shows how Chinese cops fight against drug trafficking in harsh environments.

"One More Chance"

Release date: June 21





The drama film starring Chow Yun-fat and Anita Yuen is centered on a troubled and pathological gambler who seeks a way to connect with his autistic son. The film will demonstrate the superb acting skills and a new side of the iconic actor Chow, known for "God of Gamblers" and "A Better Tomorrow."

The film is helmed by Hong Kong filmmaker Anthony Pun and written by Felix Chong. Chong is best known for co-writing the acclaimed crime drama "Infernal Affairs," which was later remade into "The Departed," a big Oscar winner by Martin Scorsese.

"Lost in the Stars"

Release date: June 22





Adapted from a former Soviet Union movie, the suspense crime film stars Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni and Janice Man. In the film, a man's wife disappears during their anniversary trip. When she reappears, the man insists that she is not his wife. After a top lawyer gets involved in this bizarre case, more mysteries start to emerge.

The film is full of twists and turns to uncover truth and explore the complexity of humanity. It was nominated for the main competition unit of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival earlier this year.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Release date: June 30 (simultaneously with its release time in North America)





The action-packed adventure film stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. Set in 1960s, the film shows daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones racing against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history.

In the film he has to fight many screen villains, including Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and aroused many viewers' nostalgia in its closing scene. It also presents an IMAX version.

