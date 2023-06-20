﻿
Feature / Entertainment

TV forum seeks more innovative global content collaboration

﻿ Xu Wei
Miao Zhenyang Xu Wei
  22:14 UTC+8, 2023-06-20       0
A forum at the 28th Shanghai TV Festival gathered domestic and foreign TV professionals to discuss effective and innovative approaches in cross-border content collaboration.
﻿ Xu Wei
Miao Zhenyang Xu Wei
  22:14 UTC+8, 2023-06-20       0
TV forum seeks more innovative global content collaboration
Ti Gong

Domestic and foreign TV professionals share their experience of content collaboration at the forum.

TV forum seeks more innovative global content collaboration
Ti Gong

Audiences at the forum.

A TV forum at the ongoing 28th Shanghai TV Festival explored more effective and innovative approaches to build global content collaborations on Tuesday.

China has achieved immense success in international cooperation in recent years. Multiple Chinese and foreign co-produced TV dramas have been exported, and a series of local productions, such as "If You Are the One," have won acclaim abroad.

According to data from online video platform iQiyi, global user interest in Chinese language dramas has steadily increased over the past five years, with a recent trend to surpass Korean dramas.

TV forum seeks more innovative global content collaboration
Ti Gong

Kotani Ryota, an official from NHK Enterprises Inc gives a speech at the forum.

International TV professionals also shared their experience of collaborating with China and suggested how to achieve better international partnerships.

"Money is important," said Kotani Ryota, an official from NHK Enterprises Inc. "In addition, we also need sufficient human resources, and technical support, like an excellent photographer, and an excellent computer graphics designer."

Uzbekistan National Television and Radio Company official Laziz Djuraev emphasized it was essential to maintain regular interaction between both sides.

Chen Xiao, a senior vice president of iQiyi, summarized the company's experience of overseas practice in recent years and identified three key points – content as anchor, technology as sail, and maintaining localized operations.

Peking University professor Lu Di reiterated that although China's regional cooperation has strengthened in recent years, there is still much room for improvement.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     