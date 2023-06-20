TV forum seeks more innovative global content collaboration

A forum at the 28th Shanghai TV Festival gathered domestic and foreign TV professionals to discuss effective and innovative approaches in cross-border content collaboration.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

China has achieved immense success in international cooperation in recent years. Multiple Chinese and foreign co-produced TV dramas have been exported, and a series of local productions, such as "If You Are the One," have won acclaim abroad.

According to data from online video platform iQiyi, global user interest in Chinese language dramas has steadily increased over the past five years, with a recent trend to surpass Korean dramas.

Ti Gong

International TV professionals also shared their experience of collaborating with China and suggested how to achieve better international partnerships.

"Money is important," said Kotani Ryota, an official from NHK Enterprises Inc. "In addition, we also need sufficient human resources, and technical support, like an excellent photographer, and an excellent computer graphics designer."

Uzbekistan National Television and Radio Company official Laziz Djuraev emphasized it was essential to maintain regular interaction between both sides.

Chen Xiao, a senior vice president of iQiyi, summarized the company's experience of overseas practice in recent years and identified three key points – content as anchor, technology as sail, and maintaining localized operations.

Peking University professor Lu Di reiterated that although China's regional cooperation has strengthened in recent years, there is still much room for improvement.